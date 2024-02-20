RJD Is a Party of BAAP along With MY: Tejashwi Rephrases Lalu's Slogan

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) : Former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav had once described his party RJD as 'MY' (party of Muslims and Yadavs) but now his son Tejashwi Yadav has taken it a step further and created a new equation for the party. While addressing a public meeting as part of Jan Vishwas Yatra in Muzaffarpur during Jan Vishwas Yatra, Tejashwi Yadav described RJD as a party of MY as well as BAAP (father).

The former Deputy CM said that he was ousted from power through deceit and that he had come to Muzaffarpur to tell the people that he would fight their battle. He said that along with Muslims and Yadavs, their party RJD would also belong to BAAP - B for Bahujan, A for forward, A for half of the population (women) and P for poor.

Reacting to Tejashwi's BAAP statement, BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul said that RJD is a party of brothers and sisters. On the other hand, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary has also hit back at Tejashwi's statement and said that there is a huge difference between Tejashwi's words and actions. His thinking is not good for people of all castes and religions.

As per the recent caste census of Bihar, the population of Muslims and Yadavs is 31% while that of Bahujan is 21%. By coining the term BAAP, Tejashwi Yadav has tried to touch every section of the society ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Lalu Yadav gave the slogan of cleaning the brown hair (Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahmin, Lala) and used to rely more on his core vote bank M-Y (Muslim-Yadav). But Tejashwi has been changing the equations followed during the rule of Lalu-Rabri and is trying to change the caste equation of the party.

JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary has said that it would be good if RJD does this but when he (Tejashwi) was in the government, Sudhakar Singh and Kartik Singh became ministers from two upper caste quota and when they were removed, RJD did not give a chance to upper castes. Former BJP minister and MLA Ramsurat Rai has described Tejashwi's Jan Vishwas Yatra as 'Jan Vishwas Ghat Yatra'. He said that RJD's account was not even opened in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar." This time also the account is not going to be opened.

Seemanchal of Bihar has always been the laboratory of Lalu Yadav's MY equation. There are four Lok Sabha seats in Seemanchal, while there are 24 assembly seats. Here about 60 lakh Muslim voters are playing a decisive role in most of the seats. Owaisi's party AIMIM has dominance here. There are also a good number of Yadav voters in this area.

The budget session of Bihar Assembly is still going on and Tejashwi Yadav is not participating in the proceedings of the budget session and taking part in public meetings. The BJP and the other NDA constituents are making an issue of Tejashwi's absence from the Assembly.