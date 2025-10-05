Bihar Records 829 Per Cent Above-Normal Rainfall In October; Floods Impact Several Districts Ahead Of Elections
By Dev Raj
Published : October 5, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Patna: Call it climate change or vagaries of weather, Bihar witnessed 829 per cent more than normal rainfall this month, leaving several districts reeling under floods. The Ganga is spilling over to low-lying areas along both its banks and is threatening the state capital.
The state meteorological service centre recorded 92.9 mm of rainfall in the past two days against a normal rainfall of 10 mm for the entire period stretching to the end of this month.
But this is not the end of it. The weather department has predicted further thunderstorms and rain at many places over the next 48 hours.
The Ganga was flowing close to the danger levels at various places along its route in the state and was showing a rising or static trend at most of the places where gauge reading was being done. The Kosi, also known as the ‘Sorrow of Bihar’, the Bagmati and the Mahananda rivers are also in full spate, inundating low-lying areas in the Supaul, Sitamarhi and Kishanganj districts.
The Bihar government has deployed four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across various districts to deal with the flood situation, as well as conduct swift rescue and relief operations.
All 56 gates of the Kosi barrage along the Indo-Nepal border at Birpur in Supaul have been opened to ease the water pressure on its structure in the wake of heavy rainfall in the neighbouring country.
The water release at the barrage crossed 5.18 lakh cusecs at 2 pm on Sunday and is showing a rising trend. One cusec, or ‘cubic foot per second’, is around 28.32 litres of water flowing past a particular point in one second.
According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), the Kosi River has inundated at least 22 panchayats spread across four blocks in Supaul district. A large number of people have shifted to higher areas to save themselves, their cattle and their belongings.
“The district administration, with the help of the NDRF, evacuated around 4000 people on Sunday. Arrangements have been made to provide food to the flood-affected individuals through community kitchens. A team of NDRF has been deployed for relief and rescue operations,” a DMD official told ETV Bharat.
The Supaul district administration is using loudspeakers to appeal to the people living within the embankments of the Kosi River to move to safer places.
“We are monitoring the situation round-the-clock. We will immediately launch rescue and relief operations if the water level rises anywhere. The people living within the embankments should follow the directions and give priority to their own safety,” Supaul district magistrate Sawan Kumar told reporters.
The Bagmati is flowing above the danger level in the Sitamarhi, Sheohar and Muzaffarpur districts.
Over 500 people were evacuated from the Suppi and Majorganj blocks in the Sitamarhi district as floodwater from the Bagmati spread. Community kitchens are being run for the rescued people. A team of the SDRF has been put into action to oversee rescue and relief.
The Mahananda river has brought deluge in Thakurganj, Pothia and Dighalbank blocks in Kishanganj district in the northeastern corner of Bihar, affecting at least 1600 people. An SDRF team has been engaged in rescue and relief operations. It has helped evacuate around 300 people to safety.
The Kamla Balan river level in Madhubani district and the Lalbakeya river in East Champaran district were also flowing above the danger level, spreading panic among the people. Both of them are showing a rising trend as per the data provided by the state water resources department.
Meanwhile, one person was killed and a large number of families were affected in a thunderstorm that hit the Madhepura district. The administration is running six community kitchens to cater to the storm-hit people. It is also distributing dry ration packets and polythene sheets to provide shelter.
