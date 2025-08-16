Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Voter Rights' Yatra Will Mark Virtual Launch Of INDIA Bloc's Bihar Poll Campaign

New Delhi: After the 'UP ke ladke' slogan in 2017, 'Bihar ke ladke' Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are set to launch the INDIA bloc's virtual poll campaign to wrest power from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 17.

Although August 17 will mark the launch of a 16-day, yatra the two INDIA bloc leaders will undertake through 25 districts in Bihar over the issue of 'vote theft', the 1,300 km protest march coming just two months ahead of the November assembly elections is being seen in the political circles as the unofficial start of the opposition's poll campaign.

The dates for the November elections to all 243 assembly seats in Bihar are likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in October after it publishes the final electoral rolls in September. Before that, the controversial summary intensive revision (SIR) of the Bihar voter list has become a major bone of contention between the INDIA bloc on one side and the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and the ECI on the other side.

The opposition has cried foul over the removal of over 65 lakh voters in the draft voter list after the controversial SIR and has alleged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the poll panel at the behest of the BJP to somehow win a difficult election.

The reference ‘Bihar ke ladke’ is to the Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav duo, who will lead the ‘voter rights yatra’ in the eastern state, like the Rahul-Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav duo who came together to take on the BJP in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The Congress-Samajwadi party alliance represented by the Rahul-Akhilesh team did not work in Uttar Pradesh, but the opposition leaders are hopeful that the Congress-RJD alliance represented by the Rahul-Tejashwi team will be able to turn the tables on the NDA in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

"The nationwide perception of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has undergone a sea-change since the 2024 national elections in which the INDIA bloc was successful in limiting the BJP to 240 Lok Sabha seats at a time when they were claiming to win over 400 seats of the total 543 seats. The Rahul-Akhilesh duo played a key role in stopping the BJP in Uttar Pradesh by winning 43 seats together. The same is going to happen in Bihar, where the Rahul-Tejashwi team will defeat the ruling NDA," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

The INDIA bloc parties hope to improve their 2020 assembly polls tally through the August 17 - ‘voter rights yatra’. The RJD has released a theme song ahead of the yatra, while Tejashwi's ally Mukesh Sahani of the VIP made an appeal to the voters to support the INDIA bloc in the coming assembly elections. On its part, the Congress dubbed Rahul Gandhi’s yatra as 'historic' and said that like the former party chief’s nationwide Bharat Jodo and Bharat Nyay yatras in 2022 and 2023, respectively, the ‘voter rights yatra’ across Bihar will also turn a new leaf in the country's democracy.

In the 2020 Bihar polls, out of total 243 seats, the RJD was the single largest party with 75 seats and 23.5 percent vote share, the Congress 19 seats with 9.6 percent vote share, the BJP 74 seats with 19.8 percent vote share, JD-U 43 seats with 15.7 percent vote share, the CPI-ML 12 seats with 3.2 percent vote share. The others had 19 seats with 19 per cent vote share.

When the 2017 Rahul-Akhilesh yatra had travelled across Uttar Pradesh, the Congress was not a very strong player on the ground in comparison to the SP, which had presence across the state. The situation is almost the same in Bihar, where the RJD has been the major alliance player over the years, but the Congress has put in a lot of effort to boost the grand old party's presence across the eastern state in 2025.

Party insiders said while Congress-SP narrative could not dent the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the Rahul-Akhilesh combine was able to defeat the saffron party in the 2024 national elections by winning 43 out of 80 parliamentary seats in the state. The public mood in Bihar was against the ruling NDA after the controversial SIR and had put the JD(U)-BJP on the backfoot, the party insiders said.

"Just like the Congress Lok Sabha seats almost doubled from 52 in 2019 to 99 seats in 2024, the grand old party will register a significant jump in its vote share in the coming Bihar assembly elections. The ‘voter right's yatra' will create a wave in favour of the INDIA bloc and defeat the NDA. Although it is not the official launch of the poll campaign, there is no doubt that the SIR has become the biggest political issue in Bihar. The voters have now realised who is on their side, as our leaders are talking about securing the right to vote of all the residents of the state through a clean voter list. The BJP has been exposed," AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that all arrangements for a grand show of the INDIA bloc had been made in Sasaram where a rally will be organised on August 17. Later, the ‘voter rights’ yatra will start from the venue. All senior bloc leaders will be present on the occasion, he said.