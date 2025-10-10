ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls: EC Says Anganwadi Workers To Help Verify Identity Of Burqa-Clad Voters At Polling Stations

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said special arrangements will be made at polling stations in Bihar for "dignified" identification of women voters in burqa or purdah. In a statement, the poll authority said to encourage participation of 'purdanasheen' (in burqa or purdah) women, "special arrangements" will be made at the polling stations as per its instructions for their "dignified identification" in the presence of lady polling officers or attendants while ensuring their privacy. Addressing a press conference here on Monday to announce the schedule for Bihar elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said Aanganwadi workers will be present at all polling booths in Bihar to help verify the identity of burqa-clad voters.