Bihar Politics Heats Up As 'Bhura Baal' Slogan Resurfaces After 3 Decades; BJP Slams RJD, Congress Calls For Unity
A controversial 1996 slogan targeting upper castes has been reiterated by RJD leaders in Bihar, triggering backlash and threatening Tejashwi Yadav's 'A to Z' pitch.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
By Brijam Pandey
Patna: Back in 1996, Bihar politics was shaken by a controversial slogan - "Bhura Baal Saaf Karo", literally translating to wiping out the BHU - Bhumihar, RA - Rajput, BA - Brahmin, L - Lala (Kayasth), which grabbed headlines across newspapers. It was a coded acronym seen as targeting the upper castes, which soon became the buzz of the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's political era. After the slogan triggered bitter conflicts and social tensions, Lalu later distanced himself from it, saying he had never made any such statement.
With another crucial assembly elections nearing, that very slogan seems to have brought another turbulent phase in Bihar. Recently, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Munna Yadav repeated the same slogan, heating up the political atmosphere in the state. He said, "There is no future for Sharma, Mishra here. Bhura Baal must be wiped out."
Fuelling it further, senior RJD leader Ashok Mahto backed Munna Yadav's remark, and reiterated that Bhura Baal must be wiped out. "Ten percent can never dominate 90 percent. That 10 percent will never decide who becomes the Chief Minister. Bhura Baal must be wiped out," he said in an interview.
Ashok Mahto's Controversial Record
Mahto's political career has been fraught with controversy. After his release from jail, he quickly remarried and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, fielded his wife Anita Mahto as an RJD candidate from Munger, but she lost. His criminal background has long made him a controversial figure, further complicating this election battle.
1996 Slogan Revisited
Senior journalist Nalin Verma, in his book Gopalganj to Raisina Road, recalled the political storm the slogan had created. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he shared that it first appeared in a newspaper and created a buzz. Lalu Yadav reportedly expressed anger after seeing the headline but never clarified who made the statement. Later, he publicly denied ever saying it, insisting it went against his politics and beliefs.
Tejashwi's 'A To Z' Pitch
The revival of the slogan has come as a setback for RJD ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. Lalu's son and Bihar's leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has tried to project the party as an "A to Z" party, inclusive of all castes and communities. But remarks from party MLAs and leaders risk damaging that image. Tejashwi, however, has stayed silent and has not criticised those who repeated the slogan.
Bihar's Caste Statistics At A Glance
As per the state's caste survey, Extremely Backward Classes are 36.01 percent, followed by Backward Classes at 27.12 percent, Scheduled Castes 19.65 percent, Scheduled Tribes 1.68 percent, and upper castes (Savarnas) 15.52 percent. Savarnas include Brahmins, Rajputs, Bhumihars and Kayasthas, and are believed to play a decisive role in Bihar's politics. Political analysts are of the opinion that the slogan directly reflects caste tension.
BJP Launches Sharp Attack
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit back strongly at the opposition and said this has brought to light RJD's "true colours". Party spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra said, "In 1996, Lalu Yadav had given this slogan. But Tejashwi promised an 'A to Z' party for all communities. But now his MLAs Munna Yadav and Ashok Mahto are repeating the old divisive slogan. This shows RJD's true face during elections. They only want to spread hatred and trigger caste conflict. But people of Bihar will not be misled. This time, they are ready to defeat RJD soundly."
Congress Reacts
While RJD leaders have stayed silent, Congress leader Asitnath Tiwari criticised the remarks and said the country must not be divided by caste or religion. "Congress' slogan is 'Unite the whole country, defeat BJP and those who sided with the British'. The future of India lies in unity, not division. Those spreading caste and religious hatred are the real enemies of the nation," Tiwari said.
On the other hand, senior journalist Sunil Pandey termed the revival of such slogans "unfortunate". He said caste frenzy of the 1990s had mostly faded, but repeating it during elections risks reviving old tensions. "RJD's top leadership should immediately clarify its position and prevent such divisive politics. People of Bihar are aware and will not waste their vote on unnecessary controversies. Political parties must take responsibility to preserve social harmony," Pandey said.
What Is Tejashwi's 'A To Z' Formula?
The 'A to Z' formula highlights RJD's strategy to bring every caste group together - A for Ati Pichhra (extremely backward), B for Brahmin, C for Chandravanshi, D for Dalit, E for Extremely Backward, and so on. As per party's claims, it was designed to balance social justice, caste equations and broaden the voter support for a possible change in power.
