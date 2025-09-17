ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Politics Heats Up As 'Bhura Baal' Slogan Resurfaces After 3 Decades; BJP Slams RJD, Congress Calls For Unity

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: Back in 1996, Bihar politics was shaken by a controversial slogan - "Bhura Baal Saaf Karo", literally translating to wiping out the BHU - Bhumihar, RA - Rajput, BA - Brahmin, L - Lala (Kayasth), which grabbed headlines across newspapers. It was a coded acronym seen as targeting the upper castes, which soon became the buzz of the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's political era. After the slogan triggered bitter conflicts and social tensions, Lalu later distanced himself from it, saying he had never made any such statement.

With another crucial assembly elections nearing, that very slogan seems to have brought another turbulent phase in Bihar. Recently, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Munna Yadav repeated the same slogan, heating up the political atmosphere in the state. He said, "There is no future for Sharma, Mishra here. Bhura Baal must be wiped out."

Fuelling it further, senior RJD leader Ashok Mahto backed Munna Yadav's remark, and reiterated that Bhura Baal must be wiped out. "Ten percent can never dominate 90 percent. That 10 percent will never decide who becomes the Chief Minister. Bhura Baal must be wiped out," he said in an interview.

Ashok Mahto's Controversial Record

Mahto's political career has been fraught with controversy. After his release from jail, he quickly remarried and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, fielded his wife Anita Mahto as an RJD candidate from Munger, but she lost. His criminal background has long made him a controversial figure, further complicating this election battle.

1996 Slogan Revisited

Senior journalist Nalin Verma, in his book Gopalganj to Raisina Road, recalled the political storm the slogan had created. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he shared that it first appeared in a newspaper and created a buzz. Lalu Yadav reportedly expressed anger after seeing the headline but never clarified who made the statement. Later, he publicly denied ever saying it, insisting it went against his politics and beliefs.

Tejashwi's 'A To Z' Pitch