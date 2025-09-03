Bihar's Political Twist Of 1967: When 'Independent' MLA Mahamaya Sinha Became Chief Minister

Patna: With Bihar gearing up for another crucial assembly elections, conversations on the ground are not just about current politics, but also about stories and moments from the past. The state has seen many unusual events in assembly elections and government formation, but the 1967 election stands out.

After this historic election, Bihar got its first non-Congress government. Mahamaya Prasad Sinha, the lone MLA from the Krishak Mazdoor Praja Party, was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Even though his government did not last long, his name is still remembered and discussed for many reasons.

Congress Fails To Get Majority

In 1952, 1957 and 1962, Congress had formed majority governments in Bihar. But in the subsequent elections held in 1967, for the first time, the party failed to get a majority. Of the 318 seats in the Assembly, Congress won 128 and became the single largest party. However, the party failed to tackle the growing infighting as several senior Congress leaders opposed after Mahesh Prasad was chosen as the leader. As many as 32 MLAs threatened to leave the party if he became the Chief Minister. Things went from bad to worse, so much so that Congress gave up its claim to form the government. After this, the then Governor Anant Shayanam Iyengar also did not invite Mahesh Prasad to form the government.

Bihar Gets Its First Non-Congress Government

When Congress failed, other parties saw it as an opportunity and came together. Communists, socialists, Jan Sangh and others formed an alliance called 'Samvid' (Joint Legislature Party). While Krishak Mazdoor Praja Party's MLA Mahamaya Prasad Sinha took over as the Chief Minister, Karpoori Thakur became his Deputy.

Mahamaya Defeated CM To Become MLA

Experts say that among the non-Congress parties, the Samyukta Socialist Party had the highest number of MLAs, and Karpoori Thakur was its leader. He was expected to become the CM, but things somehow didn't go in his favour, and the focus shifted to Mahamaya Sinha, who had defeated the then Chief Minister KB Sahay in the Patna West seat.

Government Lasted Only 329 Days

To run the government, all parties agreed on a 33-point common programme. But because of differences and personal ambitions, the government eventually collapsed in January 1968. Bihar's first coalition government lasted only 329 days.

1967 poll results in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Seats In 1967

In the 1967 elections, Congress got 128 seats. Samyukta Socialist Party won 68, Jan Sangh 26, Praja Socialist Party 18, CPI 24, Jan Kranti Dal 13, Swatantra Party (three), CPI(M) four, Republican Party of India (one), while Independents won 33. Mahamaya Sinha's Krishak Mazdoor Praja Party was not even a recognised party, hence he was counted as an Independent MLA.

Who Said What On Mahamaya Sinha

Recalling the many twists and turns of the state's political past, political expert Priya Ranjan Bharti said, "In 1967, an Independent MLA defeated the sitting Chief Minister in Patna West, now known as Bankipur seat. KB Sahay was CM at that time, but Mahamaya Prasad Sinha defeated him by 7000 votes. This victory made big headlines and later became one main reason why he became the CM."

Senior journalist Kailash Kashyap said Sinha was not only a skilled politician and strong speaker but also known for his stubborn nature. "Once, when students were beaten up, Mahamaya Sinha joined their protest on the streets and even tore his own kurta in anger. At that time, Congress leader Mahesh Prasad was the Transport Minister. Students had clashed with vehicle drivers, and drivers beat them up. When students launched a protest, Mahamaya joined them, and venting his anger at the mistreatment of students, he tore his kurta. He always supported the youth," Kashyap said.

"Even though his government lasted less than a year, his work was praiseworthy. That time was even called a 'golden period'. Former President Dr Rajendra Prasad had also praised him," he added.

India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad admired Mahamaya Prasad Sinha and called him a strong speaker, one of the best workers of Bihar, and said he considered him like a son.

Experts said independent MLAs becoming chief ministers is an exception and very rarely seen. After Sinha in Bihar, Jharkhand also saw an Independent MLA Madhu Koda becoming Chief Minister from 2006-2008. But nowadays, Independents and small parties are losing influence, experts stated.

Senior journalist Bholanath said, "Mahamaya Prasad Sinha becoming CM as the only MLA of his party was an exception. After him, no single MLA or Independent winning candidate ever became CM in Bihar."

In 2020, Sumit Kumar Singh became the only Independent MLA, winning from Chakai seat in Jamui. Later, he became a minister under Nitish Kumar government. Earlier, Janardan Singh Sigriwal also fought as an Independent but later joined BJP.

Bholanath said Mahamaya Sinha's case is unique of all. "Candidates usually prefer contesting with big parties, but if they don't get tickets, they fight as Independents. Very few succeed. Independents are now very rare. In Bihar's history, an Independent MLA becoming CM is unlikely to happen again," he affirmed.

Mahamaya Sinha passed away in February 12, 1987.

Performance Of Independents In Bihar

Reports suggest that Independents have not done well overall. In 1990, 30 Independent candidates had won, while 11 candidates from unrecognised parties also won, taking the total to 41. But after that, numbers fell sharply. In 1995, 5674 Independent candidates had contested, but only 12 emerged victorious.

In 2000, 20 Independents won. In 2015, 1150 contested, but only four won. Notably, 14 Independents had won in 1952, which encouraged many to contest in later years, pushing the number of candidates from 100 to 1500. But very few have actually won.

Road Ahead In 2025

For Independent candidates, winning elections in Bihar has never been easy. Strict rules of the Election Commission and higher deposit have reduced their numbers further. Most of the candidates who contest end up losing their deposits.

This year, with NDA and Mahagathbandhan facing each other directly, the path for Independents looks very tough, said experts. However, they also said Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is leaving no stone unturned to turn the fight into a triangular contest.