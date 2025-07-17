Bihar Police Nab Dreaded Criminal Wanted In Several Cases

Balrampur: A dreaded criminal, at large for three years after a robbery and several other crimes in Bihar, was arrested by the police, Balrampur SP Vaibhav Banker informed in a press conference on Thursday.

Police said Aagar Sai alias Sunil had carried out a robbery in Manpur village under the Chalgali police station limits in 2022. Since then, he was on the run and committed several other crimes during his escapade. Finally, he was nabbed from Rohtas by Balrampur police. A bharmar rifle was seized from his possession.

"We caught the accused, Aagar Sai alias Sunil, after several technical analyses. During interrogation, he revealed that he had carried out many other crimes. We also came to know that he is a former Naxalite member. We are investigating from this angle as well," Banker said.

"Cases of Arms Act, robbery and attempt to murder have been registered against him in the police stations of Kusmi, Raghunath Nagar, Chalgali and Ramchandrapur of Balrampur district. Apart from this, a case of Arms Act, robbery, and attempt to murder has also been registered at the Chandni Biharpur police station of Surajpur. The accused was dodging the Chhattisgarh police to avoid arrest. He was living in different states, concealing his name and identity," Banker added.