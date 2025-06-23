Bihar Police Detects Diversion Of Ammunition From Shops And Gun Licence Owners

By Dev Raj

Patna: Alarmed by the seizure of a vast quantity of arms and ammunition - which could just be the tip of the iceberg - every year in Bihar, and suspecting illegal diversion of catridges, the state police recommended "cutting down the purchase limit of bullets for firearms license holders from 200 rounds to 50 rounds per annum" on Monday.

Around 3600 firearms and 17,000 bullets are seized in Bihar every year on average, placing it among the top five states with regard to violent crimes in the country.

However, a surprising aspect of the seizure is that while the firearms are mostly illicit and country-made, the bullets are always manufactured by the ordnance factories. It indicates the diversion of ammunition from firearms licence holders and licensed arms shops, with the latter serving as a major source of such diversion.

At present, a firearm licence holder can buy 100 rounds of ammunition at a time and a total of 200 rounds per year.

Packets of ammunition seized by the Bihar Police (ETV Bharat/ Special Arrangement)

Pointing out that the state has 39,272 licensed firearms in use at present, through which around 79 lakh bullets could be purchased every year and diverted, Bihar Police Additional Director General (ADG) (Headquarters and Operations), Kundan Krishnan has written to the Home Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary.

"The arms shopowners are misusing the provision of bullets in connivance with the firearm licence holders and those who earn money through illicit activities. The state government should limit the maximum number of ammunition rounds that could be bought in a year to 50," Krishnan wrote in the missive, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat.

Writing further that the recommendation has the approval of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, the ADG (Headquarters and Operations) added that the submission of utility certificates of the issued ammunition should be made mandatory before providing further ammunition to the firearms license holders.

The other recommendations include verification of the licensed arms shops and factories, reviewing the way they function, and legally closing the ones that do not abide by the government rules.

"The firearms licences of the old, mentally or physically incapable people should be cancelled, and their weapons and ammunition should be seized. Details of all licensed arms shops and firearms licence holders should be compulsorily entered at the NDAL-ALIS portal," Krishnan further wrote to Chaudhary.

Krishnan further asserted that the information about arms licences issued in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland is neither available with the district officials nor has been updated at the NDAL-ALIS portal.

Ammunition seized by Bihar Police's Special Task Force (ETV Bharat/ Special Arrangement)

Ministry of Home Affairs’ National Database of Arms Licences - Arms Licence Issuance System (NDAL-ALIS) is a platform to keep details of the licensed arms shops. The letter also recommends the regular stock taking of the firearms shops and manufacturing, as well as compulsorily providing the details to the collector, superintendent of police, and the local police station. It also suggests the formation of one permanent committee under the District Magistrate for the purpose.

The recommendations by the Bihar Police have come after its research paper “Dynamics of circulation and trade networks of illegal firearms and ammunition: A Bihar perspective”, which is based on case studies of the operations conducted by the STF and crime-related data from 2015 to 2024. It has found a direct correlation between the growing availability of illegal arms with violent offences, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, robbery, and bank heists.