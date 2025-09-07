Flying High: As Bihar Election Campaigning Nears, Parties Start Booking Helicopters For Candidates
The NDA leaders are expected to use 14-15 helicopters daily while those of Bharatiya Janata Party may use 12 or 13 choppers everyday.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 9:14 PM IST
Patna: Leaders of political parties are looking to flying high in poll-bound Bihar.
As campaigning for the elections will start in a few days, parties, not willing to left behind, are booking helicopters zealously. In the last Assembly elections in 2020, helicopters were used by the parties but not quite extensively. The fare of choppers was low due to the Covid-19 pandemic yet few leaders used the machines. tripled.
However, five years on, helicopters are the most sought by political parties whose leaders do not wish to waste time travelling on the pothole-ridden roads of the state. Officials said at least 20 choppers will lift from the Bihar state hangar everyday during the campaigning. Helicopters have been booked by the National Democratic Alliance and the Grand Alliance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and JDU alliance have booked more than a dozen helicopters. The NDA leaders are expected to use 14-15 helicopters daily while those of Bharatiya Janata Party may use 12 or 13 choppers everyday.
The leaders of the Grand Alliance have also booked helicopters for campaigning, said the official. According to reports, the constituent parties of the Grand Alliance will try to speed up the election campaign through five helicopters. According to the party sources, two helicopters of the Congress as many as of the Rashtriya Janata Dal will fly around the leaders across the state.
During elections, while the fare of single engine helicopter goes up by 1/4th, that of double engine ones doubles. The rent of a single engine helicopter is Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per hour, while the rent of a double engine helicopter is Rs 3 to 4 lakh per hour.
Leaders who book a helicopter on a daily basis have to pay three hours flying charge along with 18 per cent GST.
Helicopters are vital for Bihar elections. The machines are crowd pullers and often when the desired crowd does not gather for a rally, the leaders ask the pilots to fly around for some time.
RJD leader Rajesh Yadav said the leaders of his party has been contesting the elections with limited resources. "Our chief Lalu Prasad Yadav used to campaign in a broken jeep," he said.
Yadav said, "We have no desire for helicopters. Our leaders have been fighting and winning with limited resources. Tejashwiji has the support of the youth". However, he said his party's leaders will use helicopters as it enables them to cover more areas in a short time.
BJP spokesperson Vinod Sharma said use of helicopters makes it easier for candidates and leaders to cover as many as Assembly constituencies as possible.
According to Devendra Kumar, Manager of Global Flight Services of Patna Airport said more helicopters will be used for campaigning in the state by political parties than previous elections.
Also Read
Bihar Elections: NDA Seat Sharing Talks After Sept 15 As BJP Wants To First Put Own House In Order