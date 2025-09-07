ETV Bharat / bharat

Flying High: As Bihar Election Campaigning Nears, Parties Start Booking Helicopters For Candidates

Patna: Leaders of political parties are looking to flying high in poll-bound Bihar.

As campaigning for the elections will start in a few days, parties, not willing to left behind, are booking helicopters zealously. In the last Assembly elections in 2020, helicopters were used by the parties but not quite extensively. The fare of choppers was low due to the Covid-19 pandemic yet few leaders used the machines. tripled.

However, five years on, helicopters are the most sought by political parties whose leaders do not wish to waste time travelling on the pothole-ridden roads of the state. Officials said at least 20 choppers will lift from the Bihar state hangar everyday during the campaigning. Helicopters have been booked by the National Democratic Alliance and the Grand Alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and JDU alliance have booked more than a dozen helicopters. The NDA leaders are expected to use 14-15 helicopters daily while those of Bharatiya Janata Party may use 12 or 13 choppers everyday.

The leaders of the Grand Alliance have also booked helicopters for campaigning, said the official. According to reports, the constituent parties of the Grand Alliance will try to speed up the election campaign through five helicopters. According to the party sources, two helicopters of the Congress as many as of the Rashtriya Janata Dal will fly around the leaders across the state.