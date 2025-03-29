Bihar Panchayat’s Shocking Settlement: Rs 8 Lakh For 3-Year-Old’s Death

Katihar: A village panchayat in this district of Bihar allegedly settled the case of a 3-year-old child's death during a dispute for Rs 8 lakh. The shocking incident took place in the Govindpur area here when the 3-year-old child, namely Ayan, was seriously injured during a fight over a land dispute between two brothers.

Police said that on March 23, a fight broke out between Ayan’s father, Mohammad Masoom, a resident of Pachbaria village, and his brother over a land dispute, during which a stick hit Ayan on the head, injuring him seriously. He was rushed to Purnia for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the family approached the local panchayat, seeking a resolution rather than reporting it to the police. On Tuesday (March 25), a panchayat convened a meeting in Dharampur, calling both disputed parties to settle the matter.

Mukhtar, the Deputy Sarpanch of Dharampur Panchayat, confirmed that the panchayat facilitated a resolution by awarding the family of the deceased child land worth Rs 8 lakh to prevent any police intervention in the matter.

“We avoided police involvement and resolved the issue peacefully. The decision led to the family of the deceased being compensated with land worth Rs 8 lakh,” he said.

While the settlement was happening, the local police were unaware until somehow it came to their notice. “Neither of the two parties has applied in this regard at the police station. The matter was brought to our notice, and we have now given instructions to take legal action,” said Durga Prasad, Additional Police Station Head of Abadpur.