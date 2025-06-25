Bihar Opposition Protests ECI Plans For Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls

Patna: The opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) met Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday and lodged a strong protest against the plans of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a 'special intensive revision' of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

Bihar elections are scheduled to be held in October-November this year. Representatives of all the Mahagathbandhan constituents - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM and the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) were a part of the delegation that met CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal to voice their concerns that a large number of people in Bihar could be deprived of their right to vote due to the EC move.

The CPIML equated the ECI plans with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and asked it not to turn Bihar into a laboratory, and instead "ensure impartial, inclusive, and democratic" elections.

"This step reminds us of the NRC exercise of Assam. Implementation of such a process in a state like Bihar is not only administratively impractical, but will also remove a large number of common people, specially the poor, Dalits, tribals, and minorities from the electoral rolls," CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya slammed the conditions being imposed by the ECI for the special intensive revision, including providing proof of the Indian citizenship of either of the parents of a person born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004; and both the parents of a person born after December 2, 2004.

"It is clear from the examples like Assam that such a step can deprive lakhs of people from their right to vote provided by the Constitution. It can derail the entire preparation for elections and also raises questions about how such a massive exercise could be implemented in just a month. This is a step to make people afraid," the CPI general secretary added.

The RJD, which leads the Opposition alliance in the state, alleged that the special revision was a conspiracy to deprive people of their right to vote.

"Such a massive exercise cannot be practically conducted in such a short time. Moreover, lakhs of families do not possess the documents that have been demanded for inclusion in the electoral rolls. This is a conspiracy to deprive lakhs of poor people from their franchise rights," RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.

Other Mahagathbandhan members also questioned the need for the ECI exercise when the Assembly election is so near. The alliance leaders said that the CEO assured them of making the ECI aware of their concerns.