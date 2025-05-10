ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar On High Alert After ‘Operation Sindoor’; SSB Intensifies Indo-Nepal Border Vigilance

Supaul: After India’s air strike ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan, the leaves of SSB jawans have been cancelled. At the same time, a high alert has been issued in seven districts of Bihar bordering Nepal. The SSB has intensified its vigilance campaign in the Indo-Nepal region, with increased patrolling. Police have also been deployed on the roads in the border areas.

High alert in Supaul

A high alert has been sounded in districts bordering Nepal, including Supaul. Following Operation Sindoor, on Thursday, jawans were seen maintaining heightened vigilance at all the Border Outposts (BOPs) of the SSB 45th Battalion. Meanwhile, SSB 45th Battalion Commandant Gaurav Singh said that in view of the current situation, a high alert has been issued across India.

“The SSB is also on high alert along the Indo-Nepal border. Since India and Nepal share an open border, the challenge is greater. We are performing our duties with full sincerity. However, to avoid any shortage of personnel, all jawans who were on leave have been recalled,” said Gaurav Singh, Commandant, SSB 45th Battalion.

Intensive search operations are underway

After the escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, security arrangements have been further tightened in the India-Nepal border areas to prevent possible terrorist activities. The SSB is on high alert in all areas of the Supaul district adjacent to Nepal. Vigilance has been increased at border posts, and intensive searches are being carried out on every person crossing the border, including checking their belongings.

Special vigilance on Bhimnagar road

In Bhimnagar, the only authorised route from Supaul district to Nepal, SSB officials and jawans were seen intensifying their vigilance at the SSB Bhimnagar BOP. They were checking the bonnets and trunks of four-wheelers. People were allowed to cross only after proper identification.

SSB jawans’ leave cancelled

SSB 45th Battalion Commandant Gaurav Singh stated that the situation is currently abnormal. All jawans from the battalion who were on leave are being called back. Day and night patrolling is being conducted, and check posts have been set up. Personnel are deployed on all routes. “Since Nepal is a friendly nation, we are being strict to ensure that no person from a third country crosses into India. Our jawans are diligently posted at all BOPs and OPs,” he said.

Madhubani on high alert

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government has directed heightened vigilance at the country’s borders. As a result, surveillance has been increased at the Madhubani district borders adjoining Nepal. Security has been tightened at the Pipraon border under Harlakhi police station.