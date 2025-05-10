Bihar On High Alert After ‘Operation Sindoor’; SSB Intensifies Indo-Nepal Border Vigilance

Supaul: After India’s air strike ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan, the leaves of SSB jawans have been cancelled. At the same time, a high alert has been issued in seven districts of Bihar bordering Nepal. The SSB has intensified its vigilance campaign in the Indo-Nepal region, with increased patrolling. Police have also been deployed on the roads in the border areas.
High alert in Supaul
A high alert has been sounded in districts bordering Nepal, including Supaul. Following Operation Sindoor, on Thursday, jawans were seen maintaining heightened vigilance at all the Border Outposts (BOPs) of the SSB 45th Battalion. Meanwhile, SSB 45th Battalion Commandant Gaurav Singh said that in view of the current situation, a high alert has been issued across India.
“The SSB is also on high alert along the Indo-Nepal border. Since India and Nepal share an open border, the challenge is greater. We are performing our duties with full sincerity. However, to avoid any shortage of personnel, all jawans who were on leave have been recalled,” said Gaurav Singh, Commandant, SSB 45th Battalion.
Intensive search operations are underway
After the escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, security arrangements have been further tightened in the India-Nepal border areas to prevent possible terrorist activities. The SSB is on high alert in all areas of the Supaul district adjacent to Nepal. Vigilance has been increased at border posts, and intensive searches are being carried out on every person crossing the border, including checking their belongings.
Special vigilance on Bhimnagar road
In Bhimnagar, the only authorised route from Supaul district to Nepal, SSB officials and jawans were seen intensifying their vigilance at the SSB Bhimnagar BOP. They were checking the bonnets and trunks of four-wheelers. People were allowed to cross only after proper identification.
SSB jawans’ leave cancelled
SSB 45th Battalion Commandant Gaurav Singh stated that the situation is currently abnormal. All jawans from the battalion who were on leave are being called back. Day and night patrolling is being conducted, and check posts have been set up. Personnel are deployed on all routes. “Since Nepal is a friendly nation, we are being strict to ensure that no person from a third country crosses into India. Our jawans are diligently posted at all BOPs and OPs,” he said.
Madhubani on high alert
Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government has directed heightened vigilance at the country’s borders. As a result, surveillance has been increased at the Madhubani district borders adjoining Nepal. Security has been tightened at the Pipraon border under Harlakhi police station.
Other districts on high alert
Border patrolling has also been increased in Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, East Champaran, Araria, and Kishanganj—districts bordering Nepal. Additional police and security forces have been deployed. Entry and exit without a valid identity card have been completely banned. The deployment of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been intensified. Along with vehicle searches, online identity verification using Aadhaar has also begun.
“This border is now considered a sensitive zone. Following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a high alert has been sounded. We’ve been instructed to maintain strict vigilance. No individual, whether a local resident or a Nepali citizen, can cross the border without undergoing checks,” said Sunil Dutt, Camp In-charge, Pipraon.
High alert on Kishanganj border
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the BSF arrested three Bangladeshi citizens and one Indian smuggler attempting infiltration and smuggling near the India-Bangladesh border. On Wednesday, while India was conducting strikes under Operation Sindoor, Bangladeshi infiltrators tried to enter India along the Kishanganj sector, but BSF jawans apprehended them near the international border.
Four smugglers, including three Bangladeshis, arrested
Acting on a tip-off, BSF jawans from the Kishanganj Sector arrested three Bangladeshi smugglers and one Indian smuggler attempting to smuggle goods across the India-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur district, Bengal. The arrested include Belpokhar (Thakurgaon, Bangladesh), Hamidul (Ziabari, Thakurgaon), Shamim (Ziabari, Thakurgaon), and Indian citizen Samsul Raja, son of Hamidur Rahman, from Ambari, Goalpokhar, North Dinajpur, Bengal.
Smugglers handed over to NCB in Siliguri
Upon searching the arrested individuals, BSF recovered 150 strips of Tapendazole tablets, six Derobin tablets, 782 bottles of codeine-based Phensedyl syrup, five mobile phones, and two adapters. The arrested Bangladeshi citizens were handed over to the NCB team in Siliguri for further investigation. This information was shared via a press release issued by the PRO of the North Bengal Frontier BSF on a WhatsApp group.
Tight security in Sonbarsa, Sitamarhi
At the Indo-Nepal border in Sonbarsa, soldiers are checking vehicles entering and exiting India and Nepal using metal detectors at Hanuman Chowk. Trained sniffer dogs have also been deployed. All individuals crossing from Nepal into India are being thoroughly checked.