Bihar | Muzaffarpur Rape Protests Continue With Congress Meeting Governor; Chirag Paswan Writes To CM

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President Rajesh Ram along with a delegation comes out after submitting a memorandum at Raj Bhawan regarding the Muzaffarpur rape case, in Patna, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 ( PTI )

By Dev Raj

Patna: Protests over the death of the 11-year-rape victim from Muzaffarpur due to the alleged non-attention and negligence by doctors and hospitals continued on Wednesday with the Congress demanding the resignation of Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

Congress also submitted a memorandum to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, seeking justice for the deceased and convening of a special session of the state legislature over the issue. Various other socio-political organisations also carried out protest marches in Patna and other cities.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, who is a member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking strict punishment for all the people responsible for the death of the minor Dalit girl.

A group of Congress leaders and workers surrounded the official residence of Pandey and raised slogans against the poor condition of the health system in the state. They demanded his resignation, and blackened his nameplate and a photograph on a poster put up there, despite the presence of a strong posse of the police.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Governor over the death of the Dalit girl due to rape and the absence of proper and timely medical treatment. The delegation pointed out rising crime-graph and atrocities on the Dalits in the state and appealed to the Governor to convene a special session of the Bihar legislature under Article 175 of the Constitution to discuss it.

"We have highlighted in the memorandum submitted to the Governor that Bihar is among the top four states with regard to the atrocities on Dalits. Around 7,000 such incidents, which is around 13.16 per cent of crimes against the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, occur in the state. But, only 8.6 per cent people, involved in them get convicted, while more than 90 per cent escape unpunished," Rajesh said.

Various women, youth and student organisations related to the Left parties also staged demonstrations in Patna, Siwan, Muzaffarpur and other cities across the state to demand justice for the deceased girl.