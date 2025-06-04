Bihar | Muzaffarpur Rape Protests Continue With Congress Meeting Governor; Chirag Paswan Writes To CM

By Dev Raj
Patna: Protests over the death of the 11-year-rape victim from Muzaffarpur due to the alleged non-attention and negligence by doctors and hospitals continued on Wednesday with the Congress demanding the resignation of Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.
Congress also submitted a memorandum to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, seeking justice for the deceased and convening of a special session of the state legislature over the issue. Various other socio-political organisations also carried out protest marches in Patna and other cities.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, who is a member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking strict punishment for all the people responsible for the death of the minor Dalit girl.
A group of Congress leaders and workers surrounded the official residence of Pandey and raised slogans against the poor condition of the health system in the state. They demanded his resignation, and blackened his nameplate and a photograph on a poster put up there, despite the presence of a strong posse of the police.
Meanwhile, a delegation led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Governor over the death of the Dalit girl due to rape and the absence of proper and timely medical treatment. The delegation pointed out rising crime-graph and atrocities on the Dalits in the state and appealed to the Governor to convene a special session of the Bihar legislature under Article 175 of the Constitution to discuss it.
"We have highlighted in the memorandum submitted to the Governor that Bihar is among the top four states with regard to the atrocities on Dalits. Around 7,000 such incidents, which is around 13.16 per cent of crimes against the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, occur in the state. But, only 8.6 per cent people, involved in them get convicted, while more than 90 per cent escape unpunished," Rajesh said.
Various women, youth and student organisations related to the Left parties also staged demonstrations in Patna, Siwan, Muzaffarpur and other cities across the state to demand justice for the deceased girl.
In his letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan asserted that the heinous rape and subsequent death of the girl brought to light the absolute failure of law and order, social consciousness, and the public health system.
"I request you to arrest all the rapists involved in the crime and ensure the strictest of punishment to them. A high-level judicial probe should be conducted with regard to the role of the PMCH administration, doctors and staff in the victim’s death," Chirag wrote to Nitish.
The Union Minister also demanded in the missive that criminal cases should be registered against all the hospital personnel who deliberately delayed her treatment and showed inhumanity. They should be immediately suspended and strict departmental action should be ensured against them, Paswan said.
"The incident has become a symbol of the failure of our social system and state’s constitutional responsibility. If the government stays silent on it, then that silence will become the biggest crime," Chirag added further, putting the NDA government in the dock.
The minor victim, a resident of a village under Kurhani police station in Muzaffarpur district, was allegedly lured by a fish-seller to a deserted place and raped on May 26. The perpetrator slashed her throat, chest and stomach and left her to die. She was later found by her family and rushed to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur city for treatment. The accused was also arrested the same evening.
The girl was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on May 31 for better treatment, where she was left unattended in an ambulance for several hours. She succumbed to her injuries on June 1. Her death triggered extensive demonstrations and protest marches by various opposition parties, while the ruling parties also vowed stern action in the case.
The state government suspended SKMCH superintendent Vibha Kumari and relieved PMCH deputy superintendent in-charge Abhijeet Singh from his post on Tuesday, citing prima facie negligence and administrative failure.
Read More
'Serious Insensitivity': Bihar Government Suspends Top Doctors In Death Of Muzaffarpur Rape Victim
Dalit Rape Victim's Death Creates A Political Storm In Bihar Amid Allegations Of Medical Negligence