Bihar: Mob Attack on CBI Team Probing UGC-NET Paper Leak in Nawada; Girl among Four Arrested

Nawada : The police team that reached Nawada to investigate the UGC NET paper leak case was attacked by the villagers. The incident took place in Murhena-Kasiyadih of Rajauli police station area of ​​the Nawada district. An FIR has been lodged in Rajauli police station in this regard, in which 8 people have been named as the main accused. The attack was made by a mob of about 150-200 people, as per the FIR.

As per sources, the CBI team had gone to Rajauli area in search of a girl from Kasiyadih on the information given by a youth arrested in the UGC NET paper leak case. During the raid, the CBI team recovered two mobile phones along with some bank passbooks and some documents related to UGC NET and took them with them.

The police have arrested four accused, who were sent for judicial custody. The CBI team and their accompanying Nawada district police team were attacked. The driver of the CBI team was badly beaten up. The CBI officers filed the police complaint, saying that the mob obstructed and attacked them while they were on duty.

On Saturday at around 4 pm, the CBI team returned after searching the house of Phoolchand Prasad and his wife Babita Devi, residents of Kasiyadih village of Murhena. During this time, a crowd of family members and about 200-300 people gathered and surrounded the CBI team in civil dress, calling them fake officials. The CBI officers also showed their identity cards and tried to convince them but the crowd did not listen to them and started misbehaving.

The situation became normal after the arrival of the police force from Rajauli police station. In this attack, the driver of the CBI team, Sanjay Soni, was injured, while the shirt of an officer was torn. A female constable was abused by ward member Mithlesh Prasad of ward 16 of Murhena Panchayat and the CBI officers were also abused.

In this regard, SHO cum Inspector Rajesh Kumar said that an FIR has been registered regarding the attack on the CBI and police team. A total of four people including a girl have been arrested. The arrested people have been identified as Radha Kumari alias Madhu, daughter of Phoolchand Prasad, resident of Kasiyadih village, Prince Kumar, son of Shravan Kumar, Lalan Kumar, son of Chunchun Prasad and Amarjeet Kumar, son of Rajendra Prasad.

The UGC-NET paper leak case was registered on Thursday after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre received inputs that the paper was allegedly being sold for several lakhs of rupees on messaging platforms. The UGC NET 2024 exam was held by the National Testing Agency on June 18.