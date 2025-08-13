Bihar's Minta Devi Featured On INDIA Bloc Protest T-shirts Slams Gandhis Amid SIR Row

Chapra: Minta Devi, the woman from Bihar's Siwan erroneously listed as 124 years old in the electoral roll as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar has slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for featuring her in their protest t-shirts.

Devi, a resident of Arjanipur village under Siswa Kalan panchayat in Siswan block in Siwan district has been listed in the electoral roll as 15-07-1990 born while she is actually 35 years old.

Minta Devi, the woman from Bihar's Siwan erroneously listed as 124 years old in the electoral roll (ETV Bharat)

The error by the election officials has given ammunition to the opposition INDIA bloc to target the Election Commission of India, which is already in the dock over the mass exclusion of voters amid the Special Intensive Revision.

Talking to ETV Bharat over her DOB error by the officials, Devi said, “What will we say, the world is watching” while pointing out the row. Devi demanded action against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who led a protest against the ECI wearing the 'Minta Devi 124 Not Out' t-shirt outside the parliament on Tuesday.

Minta Devi, the woman from Bihar's Siwan erroneously listed as 124 years old in the electoral roll (ETV Bharat)

“We want that she (Priyanka Gandhi) should be punished. Why did she wear a T-shirt with my name on it? The error in our voter ID should be rectified,” Devi said.

"Who is Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi to me? Who gave them the right to wear t-shirts featuring me?...I think there are discrepancies (in list)...I did not get anyone's (from administration) phone call...Why are they becoming my well-wisher over my age?"

Minta Devi's family in Siwan, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Devi's father-in-law, Tej Bahadur Singh said that his daughter-in-law's actual age is 35 years, but she has been shown as 124 years old in the electoral roll. He said that they have approached the concerned officials to rectify the error.

Minta Devi's father-in-law (ETV Bharat)

''We cannot tell how this mistake happened. This is the Election Commission's mistake. We are being blamed. This is their job. They should know why this happened," said Devi's sister-in-law, Nidhi Singh.