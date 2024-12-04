ETV Bharat / bharat

138 Voters Have Same Father in Bihar's Tirhut Bypoll, Error in Electoral Rolls; Technical Glitch, Says EC

Voters whose first letter of father's name is M has been taken as Munna Kumar because it is typed in unicode font, said Tirhut Commissioner.

Muzaffarpur: In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, an alleged discrepancy has surfaced in the voters ID cards ahead of the Tirhut Graduate by-election. It was revealed that in the voter list of Aurai block of Muzaffarpur district, about 138 voters have the same name as their father. While the voters are worried about this, the Election Commission has brushed it aside as just a technical glitch.

Voting for Tirhut Graduate by-election of Bihar Legislative Council is to be held on December 5, while counting of votes will be done on December 9. Meanwhile, this news about errors in the electoral rolls has shocked the voters.

Name 'Munna Kumar': It was found that the name of the father of voters from serial number 1054 to 1778 in the voter list issued for polling station number 54 of Aurai has been given as the same. That is, out of 724 voters included in the list, the father name of 138 voters is the same, which is Munna Kumar.

''The administration's negligence in preparing the voter list in the Tirhut Graduate by-election has come to the fore on a large scale. In many ID cards, the father's name has been given as the same. The Election Commission should investigate this and take action.'' - Dinbandhu Krantikari, President, Bihar Yuva Sena.

Final Voters List: According to the Election Commission, the final publication of the voter list has been completed. In such a situation, it is difficult to correct it now. However, in case of such a defect, the Election Commission has said that there is a provision for voting with a valid identity card.

''In the supplementary list, the name of the voter whose first letter of father's name is M has been taken as Munna Kumar because it is typed in unicode font. This is a technical error. It will be corrected later. People will not face any problem in exercising their franchise. Voters can vote by carrying their alternate identity card.'' - Saravanan M, Commissioner of Tirhut Division.

However, the voters have complained about this error in the electoral rolls to MP Devesh Chandra Thakur.

