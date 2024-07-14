ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Children among 5 Dead in Head-On Collision of Scorpio, Dumper at Bihar's Kishanganj; Several Injured

Kishanganj : A horrific road accident has taken place in Kishanganj, Bihar. Five people have died in this accident while many others are injured. Most of the injured are children whose age ranges from 9 months to 7 years. The accident took place near Petbhari of Pauakhali on NH 327E when a Scorpio and a dumper collided head-on. Among the dead are 3 adults and 2 children.

Many people are seriously injured. More than 6 children sustained injuries. Local people are trying to take the children to the hospital by carrying them in their arms. The deceased persons belong to Thapkol of Jokihat police station area of ​​Araria district. Former minister Shahnawaz Alam has left for Kishanganj.