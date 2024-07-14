2 Children among 5 Dead in Head-On Collision of Scorpio, Dumper at Bihar's Kishanganj; Several Injured

Kishanganj : A horrific road accident has taken place in Kishanganj, Bihar. Five people have died in this accident while many others are injured. Most of the injured are children whose age ranges from 9 months to 7 years. The accident took place near Petbhari of Pauakhali on NH 327E when a Scorpio and a dumper collided head-on. Among the dead are 3 adults and 2 children.
Many people are seriously injured. More than 6 children sustained injuries. Local people are trying to take the children to the hospital by carrying them in their arms. The deceased persons belong to Thapkol of Jokihat police station area of Araria district. Former minister Shahnawaz Alam has left for Kishanganj.
According to the local people, two women, two innocent children and the Scorpio driver died in the accident. Four died on the spot while another died during treatment at Kishanganj MGM Medical College. The condition of two children is critical. The victims were going from Jokihat to Bagdogra Airport to bring their brother-in-law who was coming from abroad. After the accident, a huge crowd of villagers gathered at the spot and the driver trapped in the Scorpio was somehow taken out.
Nagar Panchayat President representative Ahmed Hussain said that "all the deceased belonged to the same family." After the incident, SDPO Manglesh Kumar Singh and other officials reached the spot.
SP Sagar Kumar reached Kishanganj Medical College to get information about the incident. All the public representatives of the district including MPs and MLAs have reached the hospital. The post-mortem of the deceased is being done in Kishanganj Sadar Hospital. The deceased are Scorpio driver Mohammad Irshad (30 years), Mohammad Affan (4 years), Gulshan Ara (27 years), Gudiya Begum (13 years), and Aayan (8 years). After the accident, the Scorpio was badly damaged.
