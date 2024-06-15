Bihar: Man 'Kills' Daughter-in-Law for Serving Burnt Rotis to Him; Dies by Suicide

Sheikhpura (Bihar) : A new twist has emerged in the case of a father-in-law stabbing his daughter-in-law to death a day ago in Maur village of Barbigha. The body of the accused father-in-law, who fled the house after committing the crime, has been recovered at Lakhisarai railway station. The father-in-law committed suicide by consuming poison.

Lakhisarai police took the body into custody. They also recovered a suicide note in which father-in-law Ashok Singh purportedly said that he killed his daughter-in-law Sindhu Kumari in a dispute over food. The incident took place in Maur village under Barbigha police station area. After the stabbing incident, the father-in-law himself took the woman to the hospital for treatment. After this, he informed the family members and fled from the house out of fear. About 24 hours after this incident, the father-in-law himself committed suicide.

This incident became a topic of discussion in the area. However, after the incident, the Barbigha police was constantly searching for the accused father-in-law. At the time, the accused's son Rahul was coming from Mumbai to Sheikhpura by train. The police had also taken him into custody and questioned him.

The deceased Ashok Singh said in the suicide note that he was having a dispute with his daughter-in-law for the last 15 days over giving burnt rotis, stale Bhujia and bad food. Angered by this, he killed his daughter-in-law with a knife. Taking responsibility for the murder in the suicide note, he said that if he regrets it, he will commit suicide. He also said that none of his family members were involved in this incident.