Bihar Man Demands Rs 50 Lakh Compensation From Railways After Failing To Board Train To Prayagraj For Mahakumbh

Muzaffarpur: A person from Bihar's Muzaffarpur has sent a legal notice to Railway Board Chairman, demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh after he failed to board his train to Prayagraj due to alleged negligence of the railway personnel.

Janak Kishore alias Rajan Jha, the complainant from Gayghat police station area of ​​​​Muzaffarpur, had reportedly booked AC tickets for him and his family to attend the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Despite reaching the station well before the train's scheduled departure, Jha and his family members could not board the train as AC coach doors were allegedly locked from inside. He further alleged that the railway staff present also didn't assist him, and he eventually missed the train.

Following this, Jha demanded the Indian Railway Board to refund the ticket amount along with interest, within 15 days, failing which he said he would file a compensation claim of Rs 50 lakh.

Compensation of Rs 50 lakh demanded

Jha mentioned, "I had booked AC 3-tier tickets from Muzaffarpur to Prayagraj to attend Mahakumbh with my mother-in-law and father-in-law. When Swatantrata Senani Express reached the station on January 27, we found that the doors were locked from inside. We tried to open it but no one opened the gate. There was so many unauthorised travellers that we could not even enter from the other bogie. We also sought help from the station master and GRP, but no one helped us and the train left."

Jha alleged that due to negligence of the Railways, he and his family members could not participate in the Mahakumbh. He expressed, "This is mentally disturbing as we lost the opportunity of taking Amrit Snan (holy bath) on the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, which had come after 144 years."

Citing the trauma, the complainant has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. "This is sheer negligence. "The Railways didn't make any alternative arrangements for our travel. We have demanded refund of our ticket money from the Railway Chairman and have also sent a legal notice for compensation," said Rajan Jha.

Rajan Jha's counsel SK Jha argued that it was the duty of the Railways to transport passengers to their destination on time and safely. "This case has been filed under the Consumer Protection Act. Rajan Jha and his family suffered mental and physical trauma. Legal notice has been sent to the Railways, claiming damages of Rs 50 lakh. If refund is not processed within 15 days, we will move the court," Jha's counsel said.