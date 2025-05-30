Bihar Man Arrested Over Alleged Death Threat Against PM Modi

Patna: The Bihar Police have arrested a man from Bhagalpur district for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the state, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as 35-year-old Sameer Kumar Ranjan, was apprehended on Thursday from Maheshi village, they said.

Per an official statement, a WhatsApp call was made to security agencies from Bhagalpur, threatening to kill the Prime Minister during his Bihar visit, which began on Thursday. Following this, Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hridaykant formed a team to investigate the matter.

The PM arrived in Patna on Thursday for a two-day visit to Bihar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 48,520 crore in Bihar.

According to the initial probe, the threatening call was made from the mobile phone number of 71-year-old Mantu Chaudhary. “However, after a detailed technical analysis and interrogation, it was found that the accused, Sameer Ranjan, made the WhatsApp call from Chaudhary’s mobile number by using a virtual private network (VPN),” Sadar DSP Chandra Bhushan said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accused made the call to put Chaudhary in trouble, as they have a property dispute. The accused admitted the crime during interrogation. The matter is being further investigated,” he said.

SSP Hridaykant termed such acts a serious threat to national security and urged police and security agencies to take such cases seriously.

“A case has been registered against Sameer Ranjan under relevant sections, and a detailed investigation is being conducted. He has committed this incident due to an old dispute over land,” he said.