Bihar Elections: Free For All In Ticket Distribution As INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Fails To Materialise
In the midst of the impasse over seat sharing in the INDIA bloc, the RJD has begun distributing the tickets to its chosen candidates.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 14, 2025 at 9:21 AM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM IST
Patna: With seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections still in limbo, it has become a free-for-all in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with regard to ticket distribution.
All the important constituents of the opposition alliance, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have started allotting election symbols to their candidates, authorising them to file nomination papers without waiting any further for the distribution of seats.
Was Tejashwi Snubbed By Congress In Delhi?
Though CPI(M) and CPIML were among the first to jump the gun, the situation spiralled after RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav could not meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He returned to Patna at around 11 pm on Monday.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi had gone to Delhi to appear before a court for the framing of charges against them and 11 others in the alleged IRCTC scam.
The couple returned to Patna soon after appearing in the court on Monday, while Tejashwi stayed behind and met Congress general secretary and MP K C Venugopal, Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and Congress legislature party leader in the Bihar Assembly Shakeel Ahmad Khan. However, Tejashwi’s scheduled meeting between Kharge and Rahul did not materialise.
RJD's 'Rigidness' Is What Troubles Congress
Congress insiders said that the RJD’s "rigidness" about offering 60 to 61 seats to the Congress, that too without paying heed to the demand of specific traditional constituencies, the demand to declare Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate, and the Delhi court framing charges against him and his parents could be the reasons behind this.
Asked about the seat-sharing agreement and the impasse over it, Tejashwi, while speaking to reporters at Patna airport on Monday, said they are going to declare the arrangement in a "day or two".
“As far as the seat-sharing agreement and its announcement are concerned, we are going to declare it very soon. I think we will complete it by Tuesday or in a day or two. We will announce it in a day or two. I am not going to comment on anybody. I will focus on how to develop Bihar,” he said.
“We are going to win Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan (another name for INDIA in Bihar) is going to form the government. The problems of Bihar, including unemployment, will start going away after November 14," Tejashwi added.
The Bihar polls for the 243-member Assembly would be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Votes will be counted on November 14. The last date for the filing of nomination papers for the first and second phases of the Bihar polls is October 17 and 20, respectively.
Lalu Takes Charge
In the meantime, Lalu started distributing the tickets. Telephone calls from his residence went to the candidates and several of them, including Maner MLA Bhai Virendra, Kanti MLA Israil Mansuri, former MLA Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh (Matihani), Chandrashekhar Yadav (Madhepura), Sunil Singh (Parbatta), and others rushed to collect their election symbols.
The remaining RJD candidates, especially those for the first phase of polls, will collect their symbols on Tuesday. Lalu’s move is being seen as an indicator of the friction within the INDIA bloc and also the determination of the RJD to push ahead without the Congress party.
Chinks In Bonhomie
The middle rung leaders of the two parties also took swipes against each other on social media platforms – stressing the need for protecting the bond of love instead of breaking it.
The Congress is also ready with a list of 76 seats and the selected candidates, especially for the first phase of polls, have been asked to collect their symbols and be prepared to file their nomination papers. Several candidates of the Left parties that are a part of the opposition alliance have already filed their nomination papers.
The CPI(M) candidates have filed nomination papers for the Bibhutipur (Samastipur), Manjhi (Saran), Pipra (East Champaran) Assembly constituencies. Its candidate for the Matihani (Begusarai) Assembly seat will also file the nomination papers soon.
The CPIML has also started distributing symbols for 18 out of 19 seats it contested in 2020. Its candidates for Paliganj, Darauli, Ziradei, and Daraunda seats will file their nomination papers on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, INDIA insiders said that the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, who had been demanding a deputy chief minister’s post for himself along with 60 seats, is miffed with the alliance after an offer of 18 seats with a rider that the RJD will provide winnable candidates for 10 of them.
Shani has already distributed his party symbol to candidates for at least 10 constituencies, and Tejashwi expressed his displeasure over it. Sahni and Tejashwi returned to Patna on the same flight, but maintained distance from each other. The VIP leader is also mulling other options, including a tie-up with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He was a part of the NDA in the 2020 polls.
