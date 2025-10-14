ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections: Free For All In Ticket Distribution As INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Fails To Materialise

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing on charges in the IRCTC scam case in New Delhi on Monday ( IANS )

By Dev Raj 4 Min Read

Patna: With seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections still in limbo, it has become a free-for-all in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with regard to ticket distribution. All the important constituents of the opposition alliance, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have started allotting election symbols to their candidates, authorising them to file nomination papers without waiting any further for the distribution of seats. Was Tejashwi Snubbed By Congress In Delhi? Though CPI(M) and CPIML were among the first to jump the gun, the situation spiralled after RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav could not meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He returned to Patna at around 11 pm on Monday. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav at Rouse Avenue Court for hearing on charges in the IRCTC scam case, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (PTI) RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi had gone to Delhi to appear before a court for the framing of charges against them and 11 others in the alleged IRCTC scam. The couple returned to Patna soon after appearing in the court on Monday, while Tejashwi stayed behind and met Congress general secretary and MP K C Venugopal, Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and Congress legislature party leader in the Bihar Assembly Shakeel Ahmad Khan. However, Tejashwi’s scheduled meeting between Kharge and Rahul did not materialise. RJD's 'Rigidness' Is What Troubles Congress Congress insiders said that the RJD’s "rigidness" about offering 60 to 61 seats to the Congress, that too without paying heed to the demand of specific traditional constituencies, the demand to declare Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate, and the Delhi court framing charges against him and his parents could be the reasons behind this. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, with LoP Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Gopalganj on Aug 29, 2025. (ANI) Asked about the seat-sharing agreement and the impasse over it, Tejashwi, while speaking to reporters at Patna airport on Monday, said they are going to declare the arrangement in a "day or two".