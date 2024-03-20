Pappu Yadav May Join INDIA Bloc; JAP Chief Met Lalu, Tejaswi Yadav Amid LS Polls

Patna : After Pappu Yadav's meeting with Lalu Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav, speculation has begun on the future political developments in the current Lok Sabha elections in the State. Rumours are rife that Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantric) chief Pappu Yadav may join the India alliance. Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav has left for Delhi, where he is expected to make a big announcement after meeting the Congress high command.

However, Pappu Yadav has completely denied the news of merger of his party 'JAP'. He said that his party will contest elections against BJP. Before leaving for Delhi, he said that he is going to Delhi now where he will talk to Congress leadership. He said that Rahul Gandhi had gone on a tour across the country, huge crowds were gathering, in such a situation, people are definitely going with Rahul Gandhi.

''The public has understood that this government is just making lip service. BJP has to be defeated by any means and definitely the way we have united, BJP will be defeated,'' said Pappu Yadav. He said that Lalu is their family and met him and Tejaswi late at night. "Seemanchal has been my work area. Our effort is to stop BJP in Seemanchal and Mithilanchal at any cost. Right now we are going to Delhi to talk to Congress leaders," he said. Rejecting the question of merger of JAP with Congress, he said that 'we will fight against BJP'.

Pappu Yadav further said that they have been anti-BJP from the beginning. "If we want to defeat BJP in the entire country, we will have to be united. If this unity continues then BJP will definitely lose in the entire country and this is what is going to happen this time," he said.

There has been talk for many days that Pappu Yadav can contest elections from Purnia on Congress ticket. If sources are to be believed, this matter was being discussed continuously between Congress and RJD. Late on Monday night, Pappu Yadav came to meet Lalu and Tejaswi in this connection. Their discussion was stated to be regarding Purnia seat. His wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Rajya Sabha MP from Congress.

After meeting Lalu and Tejaswi Yadav late at night, Pappu Yadav wrote on his social media account, "Today, a meeting in a family atmosphere with the guardian and father figure respected Lalu ji and honorable leader of opposition brother Tejashwi ji! Together, the strategy to oust BJP in Bihar was discussed. Strength of INDIA alliance in Bihar, 100% success in Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithilanchal is the target."