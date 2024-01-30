Bihar: India's Largest 'Bapu Tower' Dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi Almost Ready in Patna

Patna (Bihar): A 'Bapu Tower' dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi is being built here. This tower is the largest in the country and its height is 120 feet.

The dream project of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is almost ready in the Gardnibagh area of the city. The construction work of the tower has been completed, while the finishing work is going on at a war footing. There is a park around Bapu Tower.

Granite, tiles, and marble have been used in the cafeteria and lounge area in Bapu Tower. Bapu Tower will have six floors. One can get a view of the Patna from the sixth floor.

People will be able to see the memories related to Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha in Bapu Tower. Bapu Tower has been built on one acre of land.

A park is being developed on five acres of land nearby. A library has been built inside Bapu Tower for people who want to know and understand about Mahatma Gandhi, in which books written on Mahatma Gandhi will be kept.

In the six-storey Bapu Tower, people will reach the top floor through ramp stairs. Four lifts have been installed inside Bapu Tower. Memories related to Mahatma Gandhi have been depicted through pictures on the walls all around. Separate arrangements have been made for the disabled.

A cafeteria has been made on the first floor of Bapu Tower. A research centre has been built on the second floor. A cabin will also be provided for those who want to do research on Mahatma Gandhi.

Along with this, a conference room has been created, in which 200 people can sit together and hold meetings. Car parking space is also provided in the area inside Bapu Tower.

People will have to buy tickets to visit Bapu Tower. Bapu Tower is converted into centralized AC. This ambitious project is being prepared at a cost of approximately Rs 129 crore, in which Rs 85 crore has been spent for civil work and Rs 45 crore has been spent for the exhibition part.

It is understood that the Bapu Tower will be inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after about two months. In 2018, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of Bapu Tower.