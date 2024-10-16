ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Hooch Tragedy : 12 Die Due to Spurious Liquor Consumption; Most Deaths in Siwan District

Saran/Siwan: Spurious liquor consumption has caused the death of many people in Siwan and Saran districts of Bihar. The administration has already confirmed the death of 6 people. In all, about 12 people have died while several others are fighting for their lives, unconfirmed reports said.

Taking immediate action, the Bhagwanpur police station chief and two chowkidars have been suspended. Maximum number of deaths have occurred in Siwan district where 9 people have lost their lives. The deceased include Arvind Singh (40) of Kaudia Vaish Tola, Ramendra Singh (30), Santosh Mahato (35) of Maghar Pokhra, Munna (32), Brij Mohan Singh, Mohan Sah, son of Ganga Sah, resident of Maghar of Bhagwanpur Haat police station. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Administration confirmed 4 deaths: Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta said that we had received information about suspicious deaths. "After which I and the District Superintendent reached Sadar Hospital. Three persons were brought dead here. Another also died on the way. So far 4 have died. 8 people are being treated in Siwan Sadar Hospital. At the same time 3 are being treated in PMCH. Out of these, the condition of one remains critical," he said.

''The cause of death will be clear only after the postmortem. Two chowkidars have been suspended. Action is also being taken against the local police station in-charge, SI and ASI of Maharajganj liquor prohibition police station. A team is also being sent by Patna liquor prohibition department. Ambulance has been arranged in the panchayat itself. If someone's health deteriorates, he will be brought immediately. Names of some suspects have been received. Action is being taken by forming an SIT on this.'' - Mukul Kumar Gupta, Siwan District Magistrate.

Shailesh Sah, who is undergoing treatment at Siwan Sadar Hospital for drinking spurious liquor, said that he had gone to sell fish, bought liquor and drank it there. After which he suddenly felt dizziness and started having pain in his stomach. Then he was brought to the hospital. Dinesh Gond said that he bought liquor from Maghar village for 50 rupees and drank it. After that he started complaining of pain in his stomach and loss of vision.

On the other hand, three people died due to spurious liquor in the Ibrahimpur village of Mashrakh police station area of ​​Saran. However, the administration has confirmed the death of 2 people. The deceased have been identified as Islamuddin and Shamshad Ansari while Mumtaz Ansari is undergoing treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital. Dharmendra Shah and Rajendra Shah have lost their eyesight. It is being said that the liquor was brought here from Bhagwanpur in Siwan.