Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 65, Hundreds Hospitalised; Liquor Ban Under Question

Patna: The death toll due to the consumption of liquor continues to rise in Bihar. At least 65 people have died in the latest Hooch tragedy so far including 48 in Siwan, 15 in Saran, and two in Gopalganj.
However, the government confirmed that the death count stands at 37 with affected areas spanning over 16 villages in Chhapra and Siwan districts. Officials said over 100 more persons were admitted to various hospitals for treatment.
Arrests and Raids
Police said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate the Hooch tragedy in the state, has arrested a liquor businessman, Rajnikant, and 10 others in Siwan.
The team also conducted raids and unearthed illegal liquor distilleries in Patna, Saran, and Muzaffarpur, seizing thousands of litres of “desi” (country-made) liquor.
Meanwhile, the ongoing action by the SIT and the arrests put the spotlight on the failure of the administration in the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor. This also underscores the need for tough enforcement.
Liquor Ban Implementation Under Scrutiny
In Bihar, the government implemented the liquor ban in 2016, but the sales of liquor including illegal continue "unabated." The latest deaths have also questioned the effectiveness of the ban.
Senior journalist Sunil Pandey attributed the deaths to the “limited impact” of the liquor ban and its “easy availability”.
“The traders target poor people through their network and run parallel economy which generates thousands of crores of them. Rich people usually order expensive liquor to home and drink it without any ill effect,” he said.
According to him, the illegal trade results in a revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crores to the state.
Ground Reality From Siwan
ETV Bharat team visited at least 10 villages in Siwan and found that liquor was readily available. However, the people are to speak out as they fear action by the police or revenge by the liquor traders
Residents suggest that the authorities should either implement a ban strictly or allow the regulated sale of liquor.
“The current situation has led to a thriving black market, with liquor being brought in from neighbouring areas,” they said.
NCRB Data On Liquor Deaths
According to the latest data, over 500 people have died in the state due to the consumption of liquor since 2016.
At least 156 people died in 2016, nine in 2018, 90 in 2021, over 100 in 2022, 35 in 2023, and 28 in 2024, the NCRB data says.
It revealed that only 23 people died from 2016 to 2021. “Over 12.7 lakh people have been arrested, and 3.46 crore litres of liquor seized.”
Read More