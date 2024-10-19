ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 65, Hundreds Hospitalised; Liquor Ban Under Question

Patna: The death toll due to the consumption of liquor continues to rise in Bihar. At least 65 people have died in the latest Hooch tragedy so far including 48 in Siwan, 15 in Saran, and two in Gopalganj.

However, the government confirmed that the death count stands at 37 with affected areas spanning over 16 villages in Chhapra and Siwan districts. Officials said over 100 more persons were admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

Arrests and Raids

Police said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate the Hooch tragedy in the state, has arrested a liquor businessman, Rajnikant, and 10 others in Siwan.

The team also conducted raids and unearthed illegal liquor distilleries in Patna, Saran, and Muzaffarpur, seizing thousands of litres of “desi” (country-made) liquor.

Meanwhile, the ongoing action by the SIT and the arrests put the spotlight on the failure of the administration in the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor. This also underscores the need for tough enforcement.

Liquor Ban Implementation Under Scrutiny

In Bihar, the government implemented the liquor ban in 2016, but the sales of liquor including illegal continue "unabated." The latest deaths have also questioned the effectiveness of the ban.

Senior journalist Sunil Pandey attributed the deaths to the “limited impact” of the liquor ban and its “easy availability”.

“The traders target poor people through their network and run parallel economy which generates thousands of crores of them. Rich people usually order expensive liquor to home and drink it without any ill effect,” he said.