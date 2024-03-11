Headmistress Turns School Into Her Residence at Bihar's Jamui; DM Initiates Action

Headmistress Turns School Into Her Residence at Bihar's Jamui

Jamui (Bihar) : The true condition of education system in Bihar can be estimated by taking a look at the plight of schools in Jamui district. The latest case is from remote Bardaun village of Khaira block. There, the headmistress did something which anybody will be surprised and shocked. Where children should be studying, the headmistress has been living for sometime now.

The headmistress has started living in one of the rooms the school building, which she literally made her own home. There are 134 children enrolled in the school which is housed in a building with three rooms here. Imagine how children are studying when the headmistress herself is living in their school premises.

All this relates to the upgraded middle school in Bardaun. A video and pictures have been in circulation about this. Sheela Hembram, a teacher working as the headmistress of the school, has turned a classroom into her living room. All the domestic facilities, kitchen material and furniture have been set up in the room. It includes everything from bed to fridge, TV, cupboard and table. Teacher Sheela Hembram is living in this room with her husband.

Teacher is conducted from class 1 to class 8 in two other rooms located at the above upgraded middle school premises. There are 134 children enrolled in this school. Every day 50 to 60 children attend the school. There are three rooms in this school, in the first room, classes are taught from class one to class three. In the second room, classes are taught from class four to class five and in the third room, classes are taught from class six to class eight.

Sources said that the headmistress is building her house next to the school and she has no place to live. So, she is using the classroom now. When asked about this, the headmistress said that by staying in the school premises, she could take care of the children's education along her house construction. "As soon as my own house is ready, I will shift there," said Sheela Hembram.

Rakesh Kumar, District Magistrate, Jamui, said that they had reached there along with the DEO to investigate the matter but the stuff has been removed. There are only three rooms in the school and 134 children, he said. "The teacher herself is staying in one room. The children are bound to face problems. We will take action on this," the DM said.