Bihar Has Tremendous Potential For Agricultural Development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Motihari: Maintaining that Bihar has tremendous potential for agricultural development, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said for a "developed India, agriculture must develop and farmers must also prosper".

Chouhan said this on Monday when he visited Motihari, the district headquarters town of East Champaran district and interacted with farmers as part of his nationwide tour under the VKSA campaign.

"I have come to Bihar to support and serve the farmers here and help increase agricultural productivity. For me, serving farmers is like worshipping God... 'Ek Rashtra, Ek Krishi, Ek Team' (one nation, one agriculture, one team) is the motto of this campaign," he said.

"The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) of the Central government is a landmark initiative aimed at transforming Indian agriculture. For a developed India, agriculture must develop and farmers must also prosper.....Bihar has tremendous potential for agricultural development.....and the VKSA campaign will accelerate the state's agricultural transformation and empower farmers through greater access to innovation, infrastructure, and institutional support," he said.

The VKSA campaign aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant and sustainable India, and seeks to promote the widespread adoption of advanced agricultural technologies across the nation as well as in Bihar, said the union minister.

The campaign's ambitious goal is to reach farmers across India through technology dissemination, capacity building, and grassroots engagement, he said adding the path to national development passes through agricultural prosperity and farmers' welfare.

"Around 16,000 agricultural scientists are engaging directly with farmers. Scientists, state and central agriculture departments and agricultural universities, are working together to find ways to increase production, reduce input costs, ensure fair prices for farmers, and provide compensation in case of losses. Efforts are being made to increase the production of Bihar's famous jardalu mango, shahi litchi and marcha rice by helping farmers through advanced agricultural technologies…", said the Union minister.