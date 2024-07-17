Bihar Government Removes GST from Railway Platform Tickets

Patna : The Bihar government has become the first state in the country to implement the 5 per cent GST cut on railway platform tickets. Now you will not have to pay state GST on the platform ticket which you used to buy for Rs 10 in Bihar. With 5 per cent GST cut, platform tickets in Bihar will now be available for Rs 9.

Railway passenger Manoj Kumar said, "This decision taken by the government is a good initiative. The railway passengers will draw benefit from this." The price of a platform ticket is Rs 10. After the 5 per cent GST cut, the ticket will be available for Rs 9 only.

In the GST Council meeting held recently under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a decision was taken to remove GST not only on platform tickets, but for dormitory waiting rooms and cloakrooms also.

"This information has been received through news. Whatever official guidelines will come in this regard, they will be followed. This decision has just been taken by the GST Council, and after that guidelines in this regard are awaited from the Railway Board. Certainly, this decision will reduce the financial burden of railway passengers and the general public will benefit greatly from the concession in the rate of platform tickets.'' - Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway.

Railway Union member AK Sharma said that the latest decision will benefit those people who reach the railway station to drop off their family members and this decision of the government is commendable.