Bihar Got Nothing From Centre: Lalu Yadav's Jibe At PM Modi

Patna (Bihar): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi through social media platforms.

The former Bihar Chief Minister has again asked some questions to PM Narendra Modi on social media platform X. The Prime Minister is campaigning in Bihar for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"Journalists are interviewing (PM) Narendra Modi but no one is following his or her journalistic duty. Out of fear, no one asked the Prime Minister, - 'You had promised to provide two crore jobs annually, what happened to that promise?' On what basis and study did you make that promise?" the former Union Railways Minister said.

Lalu also asked the PM had said that lakhs of crores of black money is in foreign countries and Rs 15 lakh would be deposited to everyone's account, then why was the money not deposited? Didn't any journalist ask this?

"You spoke about cleaning Ganga? What happened with that? Rather, the River Ganga has been polluted more than before. No journalist asked (about it)," the RJD supremo said.

Lalu also shot a volley of questions like how much debt was there in the country earlier and how much is it now?

"Why did the debt increase four times in 10 years? Why did he forgive 25 lakh crores of capitalists? No one is mentioning demonetisation Why did record-breaking inflation and unemployment increase during your tenure? Bihar gave you so many MPs but what did you give to Bihar," the RJD chief asked the PM.

He lashed out at journalists for asking sugar-coated questions. "This is not an interview but a script. Before asking a question, journalists apply butter for 20 minutes, then ask a question wrapped in sugar syrup, then apply butter for 20 minutes. It should not be so scripted," the RJD supremo said.

This is not the first time, Lalu has lashed out at the Prime Minister. Before every visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav targets him through social media.