Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gas Delivery Boy Chhote Lal Unrelenting; Enters Fray yet Again

Kishanganj : Lok Sabha elections are to be held on 40 seats of Bihar. Kishanganj is one of these seats where elections are to be held in the second phase on April 26. Chhote Lal, who delivers gas cylinders, has entered the poll fray once again. He has been contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections continuously for the last 20 years. He has also tried his luck in municipal elections.

Chhote Lal Mahato is a resident of Kishanganj city. Lives in a small house and supports his family by delivering gas cylinders. He tells that at the age of 23, he contested the assembly elections in 2000. But his nomination was canceled due to his age in his first attempt. However, despite that incident, he has been continuously contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Has contested elections against veterans: This time, he is going to contest elections for the post of MP for the fifth time. He has filed his nomination as an independent. In the past, he contested against many senior leaders of the mainstream parties. He still managed to secure secured thousands of votes. Although he has not got success yet, he has not given up.

"I have been contesting elections continuously since 2004. I have not won but never give up. This time also I have filed independent nomination. The public helps me a lot. They fielded me by donating. I deliver gas cylinders to people's homes. People want a leader like me. This time I will definitely get success," said Chhote Lal Mahato, independent candidate, Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat.

Result from 2004-2019: Talking about Lok Sabha elections, Chhote Lal has contested elections continuously from 2004 to 2019. In 2004, he stood in the Lok Sabha elections and got 11,479 votes. After this, in 2009, he was at ninth position with 5,563 votes, in 2014 he secured 11,392 votes and in 2019 he got 8,700 votes.

Chhote Lal says that he mobilises money both by himself and from the public to contest elections. The public voluntarily gives donations to him. Apart from this, his wife raises money by rearing goats and chickens. Chhote Lal's mother and his wife believe that he is a social worker and stays with people in their times of sorrow and trouble. He is confident that the public will definitely give him a chance once.

'Will work in the field of development and employment': Chhote Lal says that human service is his priority. Along with gas delivery work, he helps every needy person wholeheartedly. Seeing his service, the public had demanded him to contest the elections. Since then he has been contesting elections. Chhote Lal says that after winning the elections, he will work in the field of development and employment along with wiping the tears from the eyes of the poor.