Bihar: Four Detained for Questioning in Connection with Murder of VIP Chief's Father

Darbhanga/Patna : Bihar Police have detained four persons for questioning in connection with its probe into the murder of Jitan Sahni, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni.

A statement issued by Darbhanga Police said, "Analysis of the CCTV footage has revealed that these four persons entered the house of Jitan Sahni around 10.30 pm on July 15 and stayed there for half an hour."

Former state minister Mukesh Sahni's 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death at his home in Darbhanga district on July 16. "Investigators are analysing call detail records of all the four detained persons, their history and also the purpose of visiting the victim's house on Monday night. Other information about the detained persons is also being collected from the villagers," the statement added.

Preliminary investigation and examination of the detained persons have revealed that two of them had previously borrowed money at interest from the deceased, it said.

"It has also been found that these two persons had been involved in a heated argument with the deceased two days before the latter's murder. It has also been found that these two people had threatened the victim to teach him a lesson following the heated argument," the statement added. "One of the detained persons is believed to have pledged his motorcycle as collateral for a loan from the victim," it said.

The case is being investigated from all angles, it added. All crucial evidence collected from the spot is being forensically examined, a senior police officer said, adding investigators are also trying to recover the 'weapon of offence'.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district police has been formed to investigate the murder case. "Investigators are also examining financial transactions between the detained persons and the deceased," the officer said.

Jitan Sahni's last rites were performed on Tuesday. After the incident, many leaders, including Union minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav among others, condemned the murder of Sahni's father.

Talking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said, "The matter is being investigated by Bihar Police in a highly professional manner. Killers are probably in the police net. This is the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar where killers cannot roam freely."

Rai hit back at the RJD-led opposition which alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state. "When the RJD was in power, the CM's residence had turned into the headquarters of all criminal gangs. Now, it's not possible under the Nitish Kumar-led government," he added.