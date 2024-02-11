'They Have No Confidence': JDU on RJD MLAs 'detained' at Tejashwi's Residence Ahead of Floor Test

Published : 10 hours ago

Ahead of Monday's floor test in Bihar, the ruling JDU accused the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of vitiating the political atmosphere by keeping all its MLAs at 5 Desh Ratna Marg (Tejashwi Yadav's residence) in Patna. JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dared the Grand Alliance members to resign if the Nitish Government fails in the floor test, asserting that the JDU-BJP-HAM regime has clear majority in the Assembly.

Patna (Bihar) : Ahead of Monday's floor test of the Nitish Kumar government, the political temperatures in Bihar have risen very high. Efforts are on by both the ruling and opposition parties to keep their MLAs united. They are also busy hatching plans to break into the rival camps. Amidst this, the RJD has sent all its MLAs to former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's official residence late Saturday evening.

All MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will stay at Tejashwi's residence till Monday morning so that the NDA side cannot make any contact with them. Meanwhile, JDU's chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar accused RJD of creating a needless political suspense in the state. He said that if the RJD MLAs come to know that the CBI, ED and IT teams are waiting near Tejashwi's residence, then all of them run away from there.

"If it is known that the CBI, ED and IT teams are waiting next to the boundary wall of Panch Desh Ratna Marg, will those MLAs listen to Tejashwi Yadav? These MLAs will jump over the wall and run away. Some will run towards Haj Bhawan and some towards the airport. They will run away. What a situation these people have created. We also organized a banquet but have not detained any MLA. RJD does not have confidence in its MLAs," said Neeraj Kumar, Chief Spokesperson, Janata Dal United.

The JDU spokesperson said that the ruling alliance has the support of 128 MLAs over and above the simple majority required to pass the floor test. He said that the ruling alliance government will resign if it cannot pass the floor rest. He further asked whether the members of the Grand Alliance resign if the Nitish Kumar government passes the floor test.

'All JDU MLAs are united': Rejecting the speculations of rift among JDU MLAs, Neeraj Kumar said that our MLAs are united. When some MLAs did not come to the banquet, he said that there was nothing to worry about. Also, Neeraj Kumar demanded the resignation of Speaker Avadh Bihari Chaudhary and said that if he does not leave the post voluntarily, he will have to go in disgrace.

