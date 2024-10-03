ETV Bharat / bharat

Watch: In Freak Mishap In Flood-Hit Bihar, Man Drowns To Death While Defecating On Kosi River Bank In Purnia

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Amid raging flood situation in Bihar, a tragic incident has unfolded in Purnia district where a man drowned in Kosi river after his foot slipped while he was defecating on the river bank. In the disturbing video of the incident, people present on the bank of the river are seen shouting at the man asking him to get towards the bank, but the gushing flood waters overwhelm him as he flows downstream.

Purnia (Bihar): As Bihar grapples with devastating floods affecting over 14 lakh people, a horrific yet freak incident has come to light in Purnia district where a young man drowned to death after slipping into the gushing Kosi river while defecating on the river bank.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday in Kasba area of Purnia. Local sources said that Shamshad, a local, had gone to defecate near the bank of Kosi river when his foot slipped and he drowned into the river. The passersby on the bank of the river watched as spectators due to lack of rescue aid as the strong water currents overwhelmed Shamshad leading to his death.

Disturbing Video Of Drowning Surfaces: The disturbing video of the young man drowning to death has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, the man is seen waving his arms in the swelled up Kosi as the people on the bank of the river stand helpless. A few men on the bank can be seen shouting at Shamshad asking him to come towards the bank, but he is overwhelmed by the flood waters.

Two Friends Drown In Saura River: In a separate incident, two friends drowned in Saura river in Purnia. The incident took place under Sadar police station limits where two friends Shubham and Nigam, who were present with the birthday boy Mayank, drowned in the river while trying to save the latter. The bodies of both have not been recovered yet. Suraj Sharma, uncle of Shubham said that while saving Mayank, Shubham and Nigam went into deep waters. Mayank was saved but Shubham and Nigam drowned in the Saura river, he said. Family members have accused the administration of negligence.

Many districts of Bihar are submerged due to massive floods with Kosi and its tributary rivers being in spate.

TAGGED:

