Watch: In Freak Mishap In Flood-Hit Bihar, Man Drowns To Death While Defecating On Kosi River Bank In Purnia

Purnia (Bihar): As Bihar grapples with devastating floods affecting over 14 lakh people, a horrific yet freak incident has come to light in Purnia district where a young man drowned to death after slipping into the gushing Kosi river while defecating on the river bank.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday in Kasba area of Purnia. Local sources said that Shamshad, a local, had gone to defecate near the bank of Kosi river when his foot slipped and he drowned into the river. The passersby on the bank of the river watched as spectators due to lack of rescue aid as the strong water currents overwhelmed Shamshad leading to his death.

Saura river in spate in flood-hit Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Disturbing Video Of Drowning Surfaces: The disturbing video of the young man drowning to death has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, the man is seen waving his arms in the swelled up Kosi as the people on the bank of the river stand helpless. A few men on the bank can be seen shouting at Shamshad asking him to come towards the bank, but he is overwhelmed by the flood waters.

Man Drowns To Death While Defecating On Kosi River Bank In Purnia (ETV Bharat)

Two Friends Drown In Saura River: In a separate incident, two friends drowned in Saura river in Purnia. The incident took place under Sadar police station limits where two friends Shubham and Nigam, who were present with the birthday boy Mayank, drowned in the river while trying to save the latter. The bodies of both have not been recovered yet. Suraj Sharma, uncle of Shubham said that while saving Mayank, Shubham and Nigam went into deep waters. Mayank was saved but Shubham and Nigam drowned in the Saura river, he said. Family members have accused the administration of negligence.

People look on as Saura river is in spate in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Many districts of Bihar are submerged due to massive floods with Kosi and its tributary rivers being in spate.