Bihar First State To Have All Polling Stations With Less Than 12,00 Electors: ECI

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Bihar has become the first state in the country to have all polling stations with less than 1,200 electors.

The poll panel also informed that 12,817 new polling stations have been added in the state to prevent long queues of voters. On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the ECI said, "As per Bihar SIR order dated June 24, the earlier ceiling of 1,500 electors/polling station had been revised to 1,200 electors per polling station. After adding 12,817 new polling stations, the total number of polling stations in Bihar will go up to 90,712 from 77,895 earlier."

The poll panel said this is a major achievement for Bihar and has to be followed by other states and Union Territories. Referring to the electors whose enumeration forms have not been received so far, it said, "CEO/DEOS/EROS/BLOs have held meetings with the representatives of all political parties and have shared detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh electors whose forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses."

In order to get one's name in the draft electoral roll to be published, the condition for an elector is to sign and submit the pre-printed enumeration form before July 25. In Bihar, till July 21, 7,16,03,218 of the existing electors have given their enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral-roll.

The ECI said all the 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with the remaining electors, through their District Presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs). "This is to ensure that the entire election machinery, including the political parties, works together in a mission mode so that no eligible elector is left out from the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1", it said.

"From August 1, any member of the public can file objections for any additions/deletions/rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls, in accordance with the SIR order dated June 24," the poll panel said.