ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Enumeration Forms Of 7.24 Crore Or 91.69 Pc Voters Received, Says EC

The poll panel also said 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted from their previous addresses or were not found.

Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Enumeration Forms Of 7.24 Crore Or 91.69 Pc Voters Received, Says EC
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 27, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: As the month-long first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll has concluded, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday that enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters of the state have been received.

The poll panel also said 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted from their previous addresses or were not found. It pointed out that seven lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.

The first phase of the SIR related to distributing and receiving back enumeration forms ended on Friday (July 25). The EC said booth-level officers did not find these electors or get back their enumeration forms because they have either become voters in other states or Union territories, or were not found in existence, or did not submit the forms till July 25.

Another reason was that they were not willing to register themselves as voters for some reason or the other. The poll watchdog said the exact status of these voters will be known after a scrutiny of these forms by August 1.

"However, genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the Claims and Objection period from August 1 to September 1. The name of the electors found enrolled at multiple places in electoral rolls will be retained only at one place," the EC said.

New Delhi: As the month-long first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll has concluded, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday that enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters of the state have been received.

The poll panel also said 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted from their previous addresses or were not found. It pointed out that seven lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.

The first phase of the SIR related to distributing and receiving back enumeration forms ended on Friday (July 25). The EC said booth-level officers did not find these electors or get back their enumeration forms because they have either become voters in other states or Union territories, or were not found in existence, or did not submit the forms till July 25.

Another reason was that they were not willing to register themselves as voters for some reason or the other. The poll watchdog said the exact status of these voters will be known after a scrutiny of these forms by August 1.

"However, genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the Claims and Objection period from August 1 to September 1. The name of the electors found enrolled at multiple places in electoral rolls will be retained only at one place," the EC said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARELECTORAL ROLLELECTION COMMISSIONECBIHAR ELECTORAL ROLL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.