Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Roadblock As LJP Chief Paswan Puts Forth 4 Conditions Before BJP-NDA

Sources said, Chirag Paswan highlighted that LJP had won five seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and therefore, on that basis, the party should be given a respectable number of seats in the Assembly elections.

As per BJP sources, Chirag Paswan expressed his demands before the BJP and came up with four proposals for seat sharing. However, BJP leaders offered no clear assurances, and said that they would put forth his demands before the central leadership and then hold a second round of talks.

On Tuesday, BJP's Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state party in-charge Vinod Tawde, and Minister Mangal Pandey met Union Minister Chirag Paswan at his official residence in Delhi to discuss seat sharing and strategy for the ensuing polls. The meeting lasted for 45 minutes but failed to reach a consensus.

Patna: For the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seat sharing arrangement in Bihar doesn't seem to be a smooth sail. Even as the alliance has claimed that seat-sharing will be finalised by October 10, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan's demands and conditions have likely complicated the issue rather than resolving it.

The second condition states that the LJP contested 135 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections and secured a total of 5.64 percent of the vote. Hence, Paswan wants seat-sharing formula to be formulated keeping this factor in mind.

Moreover, the Union Minister also proposed seat allocation in such a way that LJP contests at least two assembly seats from the five Lok Sabha constituencies where they had won in the 2024 elections.

Further, Paswan has specifically emphasised that Govindganj in West Champaran, a traditional seat for his party's top leaders, should be secured at all costs. While LJP's Raju Tiwari has been contesting from Govindganj, BJP's Sunil Mani Tiwari had won in 2020, and hence it is perceived it will not be easy for the saffron party to give up this seat.

How Many Seats Does Chirag Paswan Want?

Sources said Chirag Paswan is hell-bent on securing 30-35 seats, while Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi is eyeing at least 15 seats. Amid the buzz over standoff, HAM National President Santosh Kumar Suman said there is no problem and seats will be announced in the next two to three days. "Discussions regarding seat sharing are almost in final stage. We will lock it in 2-3 days. We want our workers to get as many seats as possible, so that our party is recognised and secures state-level status. We believe we will get a respectable number of seats," the HAM chief said.

Notably, in 2020, Chirag Paswan was not a part of the NDA. His party LJP had fielded candidates in 135 seats in Bihar but could only emerge victorious in Matihani seat. LJP candidates finished second in as many as nine seats.