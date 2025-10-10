Bihar Elections: NDA Reaches Broad Consensus Over Seat-Sharing; Announcement Likely On October 13
BJP and JDU will most likely contest almost on equal number of seats, which could be in the range of 99 to 103.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 10, 2025 at 7:16 AM IST
Patna: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Thursday, reached a broad consensus with its allies on seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections and is expected to jointly make an announcement on October 13. The first list of candidates would also be released along with it, sources said.
The NDA in the state comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
The broad agreement on seat distribution came after minister of state for home affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nityanand Rai went to meet Union food processing industries minister and LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan at his residence in Delhi.
Chirag had been demanding 35-40 Assembly seats to contest as a part of the NDA, keeping in mind his party’s five Lok Sabha seats and 100 percent strike rate in the general elections conducted last year.
On the other hand, HAMS leader and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is seeking 15 seats for his party, while Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha wants 10 seats for RLM.
The bigger parties – the BJP and JDU – will contest almost on equal number of seats, which could be in the range of 99 to 103 – the only condition being that the JDU will contest a seat more than the BJP to iterate its 'big brother' status.
"We have just five parties in the NDA and all are putting forward their demands. They are expected to conduct their final state-level meeting by Friday. The matter will then go to the central level, where the final decision would be made at another meeting very soon. We need either six percent votes or victory on eight seats to get recognised by the Election Commission (EC) as a state party," Manjhi said.
"Despite some wranglings over seat distribution, one thing is sure that our alliance is united and strong under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has shown its power under his leadership in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. No NDA constituent will do anything to harm the alliance," Manjhi added.
Unlike previous polls when Nitish himself chaired the seat-sharing talks with other alliance members, this time he entrusted it to the BJP, which has held continuous meetings with the allies to tide over the differences.
The saffron party has also finalised the preparation for its share of Assembly constituencies. Three most suitable candidates for each seat have been earmarked on the basis of internal and external surveys, and they would be discussed threadbare in Delhi.
The core group of the Bihar unit of BJP will meet in Delhi on October 11. It would be followed by a meeting of the party's central election committee on October 12 during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other top leaders would be present.
"The seat-sharing with the allies will be announced in a couple of days. We have done our homework and prepared the panel of probable candidates for the seats that we had won and lost in the previous Assembly election. Similarly, all other NDA members like the JDU, HAMS, LJP(R), RLM have also done their homework. Further information will be shared at the right time," Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal added that the panel of probable BJP candidates would be submitted to the party's central election committee for final selection and announcement, indicating that the seat deal has been broadly finalised and the announcement is imminent.
The elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, while counting of votes would be done on November 14.
The NDA is moving to present a picture of unity to get a political edge over the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) (also known as Mahagathbandhan), which has hit a roadblock with regard to seat-sharing among its nine partners.
