Bihar Elections: NDA Reaches Broad Consensus Over Seat-Sharing; Announcement Likely On October 13

Patna: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Thursday, reached a broad consensus with its allies on seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections and is expected to jointly make an announcement on October 13. The first list of candidates would also be released along with it, sources said.

The NDA in the state comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The broad agreement on seat distribution came after minister of state for home affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nityanand Rai went to meet Union food processing industries minister and LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan at his residence in Delhi.

Chirag had been demanding 35-40 Assembly seats to contest as a part of the NDA, keeping in mind his party’s five Lok Sabha seats and 100 percent strike rate in the general elections conducted last year.

On the other hand, HAMS leader and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is seeking 15 seats for his party, while Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha wants 10 seats for RLM.

The bigger parties – the BJP and JDU – will contest almost on equal number of seats, which could be in the range of 99 to 103 – the only condition being that the JDU will contest a seat more than the BJP to iterate its 'big brother' status.

"We have just five parties in the NDA and all are putting forward their demands. They are expected to conduct their final state-level meeting by Friday. The matter will then go to the central level, where the final decision would be made at another meeting very soon. We need either six percent votes or victory on eight seats to get recognised by the Election Commission (EC) as a state party," Manjhi said.

"Despite some wranglings over seat distribution, one thing is sure that our alliance is united and strong under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has shown its power under his leadership in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. No NDA constituent will do anything to harm the alliance," Manjhi added.