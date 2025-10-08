ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections: Modiji Has Always Been My Idol, Says Maithili Thakur A Day Before Induction Into BJP

Maithili's aunt, Vibha Devi, said Maithili has expressed her desire to contest from Benipatti. "Maithili was born here. She has been a very mischievous child since childhood, but she always wanted to do something positive for the society. If she contests, all of us will campaign," said Vibha Devi.

Mishra further highlighted how Maithili has been actively involved in government programmes after she became famous as a singer. "Be it being named an Election Commission icon through the Bihar government or becoming the brand ambassador of Madhubani district, she has been involved through one or other means," he said.

Interestingly, Maithili's family has long been associated with RSS and BJP, perhaps since inception. Maithili's grandfather, Bachcha Thakur, happens to be a social worker and has also been a member of the RSS Bal Shakha. "Our whole family has been associated with the RSS since its inception. We have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party throughout. We are extremely happy that BJP is going to nominate Maithili Thakur as a candidate," Mishra said.

Maithili Thakur's maternal uncle Avedhash Mishra said, "Yesterday we spoke with my dear niece Maithili, whom we affectionately call Tanu. I also spoke with my brother-in-law, Ramesh Thakur, who was in Jabalpur for an event. He informed me that party high command wants and people are also ready to see Maithili as a candidate from the NDA family. If party fields her from my home constituency (Benipatti), it would be much better and easier as we are familiar with the politics here."

On Tuesday, when a team of ETV Bharat visited Maithili's maternal home in Kharajpur, Darbhanga, happiness was writ large on the faces of her maternal uncle, aunt and others as they expressed joy over speculations of her joining the BJP and contesting the election.

Maithili's father Ramesh Thakur has confirmed to ETV Bharat that her daughter would be joining the saffron party on Wednesday in presence of top BJP leaders during a programme likely in Delhi or Patna. Maithili herself is exuberant as, for her, this is a golden opportunity to serve her people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Discussions are rife that she might either contest from Benipur constituency in Darbhanga or the Benipatti constituency in Madhubani, as an official confirmation is awaited.

Patna: As the news of renowned folk singer Maithili Thakur's possible induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spread, a wave of happiness swept through her family and well-wishers in her home-state Bihar and beyond.

Satyanarayan Jha, a resident of Kalikapur which falls under Benipatti Assembly constituency, said BJP giving chance to a young face this time is a welcoming step. "What could be bigger than the fact that a daughter of our community, renowned both nationally and internationally, is entering the partyfold to serve the community?" Jha said.

Upendra Jha, also from Kalikapur, said people of Benipatti constituency have already started endorsing Maithili's name. "If Maithili Thakur, the daughter of the BJP, contests the elections from here, we will fully support her," he said.

'PM Modi My Idol'

Not just the people around, even Maithili is equally excited about the latest developments. Ask her about her inspiration, she says PM Narendra Modi has been her idol. "I had never expected BJP to place so much trust in me. Both Darbhanga and Madhubani have been my home. I wish to contest from here. However, I will contest from wherever the party directs me. I never had any thoughts of entering politics. But my idol has always been Modiji. If I get the opportunity, I would grab it to serve my community and state," she expressed.

Maithili said she is very excited seeing the photos and articles that have surfaced, but is waiting for an official announcement (from the party).

She added, "I want to return to my village. If I get the opportunity to serve the people of my area, nothing else could be more important to me. I wish to gain power not to engage in politics but rather to bring about change."

Folk icon Maithili Thakur during a performance at an event (File/ETV Bharat)

On the long-prevailing issue of migration, she said, "I spent my childhood in the village. My father was in Delhi at that time. Somehow, the connection I had since childhood was primarily with my grandparents. We would see my father occasionally. Because at my father's age, there was a time when anyone who wanted to earn livelihood had to leave Bihar. Now the time has come for us to return to the village."

Maithili also expressed her desire to contest elections with a goal to serve the people. "I have a strong desire to return to my village. I am not in politics, I am not here to play games. My goal is to use power to bring about positive change and add new things to my constituency," she said.

When asked by change what exactly does she mean, Maithili said, "I want to change many things. But I won't say anything now. Let the announcement be made first. I will talk about it after that."

On her decision to return to Bihar, the folk singer said, "I am an artist, I travel to different states. When I get to see some changes there, I feel like this should happen in Bihar too. There's so much potential here, we have such a good Chief Minister. Everyone says the same thing: if there's a Chief Minister, he should be like Nitish Kumar. But now we need to work at a new level. The next five years are crucial for Bihar. Much needs to be done. We need to bring youth and women forward, because youth think differently."

Recalling the "trauma" she faced during her childhood days, Maithili expressed how she was mocked and criticised for being born in Bihar. "I studied in Delhi. During my school days, I would hear people saying, 'Where are you from?' 'Bihari,' 'Stupid Bihar'. I would go home crying every day. I felt like I belonged somewhere else. My childhood and school life were completely miserable. Somewhere in my heart, I felt like I'm not at home. This needs to be addressed by creating a system that allows people to return to Bihar and find work here."

"For what I want to achieve, I need people's support and blessings," she said.