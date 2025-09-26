ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections 2025: Will Prashant Kishor's 40-20 Hindu-Muslim Card Ensure Poll Victory?

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: With Bihar heading into crucial assembly elections, Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor has unveiled a new '40-20' strategy seeking support from 40 percent Hindus and 20 percent Muslims to shape his party's roadmap, in what experts believe could disrupt the game for other parties.

"We don't just need votes of Muslims, we need their whole-hearted support," Prashant Kishor said, claimed that if 40 percent Hindus and 20 percent Muslims, which comprise almost 60 percent of the population, stand with him, then victory for his Jan Suraaj Party is certain.

After AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's alliance proposal was rejected by Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kishor has now offered the RJD a new deal. Wherever RJD fields a Muslim candidate, Jan Suraaj will not put up a Muslim against them, he said. But he has also set a condition that wherever Jan Suraaj fields a Muslim candidate, RJD must not put up one either. This has sparked a fresh debate in Bihar politics.

"Jan Suraaj assures that wherever they (RJD) give a ticket to a Muslim, Jan Suraaj will not field one. But they too must announce that wherever Jan Suraaj fields a Muslim, they will not put one up either," said Prashant Kishor.

M-Y Equation In Bihar

In the 1990s, Lalu Prasad Yadav brought Muslims and Yadavs together and came to power. Since then, this equation remains the backbone of RJD's support base even today. Tejashwi Yadav has been trying to expand it, but there has not been much visible change so far, claim political experts.

Nitish Kumar's EBC And Women Equation

In 2005, Bihar politics saw another shift. Along with the Kurmi-Koeri (Luv-Kush) base, Nitish Kumar rose to power using support from Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and women voters. He introduced special schemes targeting these groups and managed to stay in power.

'PK Is BJP's B-Team'

On Kishor's offer, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said Kishor is actually BJP's 'B team', something even BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal has admitted. Ahmad argued that Kishor is only trying to create a new perception, but Bihar's Muslims already know his reality.

"People in Bihar know well why Prashant Kishor is running a party. He can never be a friend of Muslims, because everyone knows he worked hard to bring Narendra Modi to power in 2014. And when it looked like BJP might lose in 2024, he again started batting for Modi," the RJD spokesperson said.