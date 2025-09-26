Bihar Elections 2025: Will Prashant Kishor's 40-20 Hindu-Muslim Card Ensure Poll Victory?
PK comes up with new strategy to "bring a change" in Bihar. It is believed that he's trying to strike a 'secret alliance' with RJD.
Patna: With Bihar heading into crucial assembly elections, Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor has unveiled a new '40-20' strategy seeking support from 40 percent Hindus and 20 percent Muslims to shape his party's roadmap, in what experts believe could disrupt the game for other parties.
"We don't just need votes of Muslims, we need their whole-hearted support," Prashant Kishor said, claimed that if 40 percent Hindus and 20 percent Muslims, which comprise almost 60 percent of the population, stand with him, then victory for his Jan Suraaj Party is certain.
After AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's alliance proposal was rejected by Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kishor has now offered the RJD a new deal. Wherever RJD fields a Muslim candidate, Jan Suraaj will not put up a Muslim against them, he said. But he has also set a condition that wherever Jan Suraaj fields a Muslim candidate, RJD must not put up one either. This has sparked a fresh debate in Bihar politics.
"Jan Suraaj assures that wherever they (RJD) give a ticket to a Muslim, Jan Suraaj will not field one. But they too must announce that wherever Jan Suraaj fields a Muslim, they will not put one up either," said Prashant Kishor.
M-Y Equation In Bihar
In the 1990s, Lalu Prasad Yadav brought Muslims and Yadavs together and came to power. Since then, this equation remains the backbone of RJD's support base even today. Tejashwi Yadav has been trying to expand it, but there has not been much visible change so far, claim political experts.
Nitish Kumar's EBC And Women Equation
In 2005, Bihar politics saw another shift. Along with the Kurmi-Koeri (Luv-Kush) base, Nitish Kumar rose to power using support from Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and women voters. He introduced special schemes targeting these groups and managed to stay in power.
'PK Is BJP's B-Team'
On Kishor's offer, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said Kishor is actually BJP's 'B team', something even BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal has admitted. Ahmad argued that Kishor is only trying to create a new perception, but Bihar's Muslims already know his reality.
"People in Bihar know well why Prashant Kishor is running a party. He can never be a friend of Muslims, because everyone knows he worked hard to bring Narendra Modi to power in 2014. And when it looked like BJP might lose in 2024, he again started batting for Modi," the RJD spokesperson said.
On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said Prashant Kishor has entered Bihar politics like a "trickster". Krishna said Kishor's real motive is becoming clear day by day, claiming that he wants to push Bihar back into the dark cycle of 'Jungle Raj'.
"PK's new project is to restore Lalu Prasad and his family's Jungle Raj in Bihar. Whenever asked about his funding, he stays silent. Now, with this statement, it is clear he is funded by forces who want Bihar to be politically unstable," Krishna said.
JDU, meanwhile, reiterated that people of Bihar stand with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Party spokesperson Anjum Ara said Kishor's comments about Muslims show his true intentions. "Only under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Muslim community has seen all-round development. That is why Bihar's minorities stand with the NDA and Nitish government," she added.
"Minorities will never support Prashant Kishor. Earlier, all parties only resorted to Muslim appeasement by scaring them for votes. But today, because of the development initiatives carried out by our government, minorities are firmly with Nitish Kumar," Anjum Ara claimed.
What Experts Said
Senior journalist Arun Pandey pointed out that Kishor's focus has always been on the 19 percent Muslim population in Bihar. He has already announced tickets for EBCs based on population share. By this calculation, Kishor is planning to field about 40 Muslim candidates and 70 EBC candidates from his Jan Suraaj party. Now, after Owaisi, he has also made an offer to RJD on Muslim candidates.
On the strategy's effectiveness, Pandey explained that Kishor has already declared he will field Muslims on 40 seats. "In that sense, his offer to RJD is an attempt to strike a deal on those seats. Along with this, by nominating 70 EBC candidates, he is targeting around 110 seats in Bihar. Just like Owaisi, who recently asked RJD for six seats, Kishor too is trying to make a deal with RJD for 40 seats," Pandey said.
Similar opinion was voiced by senior journalist and political expert Kaushalendra Priyadarshi who said PK's biggest gamble is on Muslims. "Kishor's statement - 'We don't want Muslim votes, we want their support' - shows that he wants Muslims to be seen not just as voters, but as political partners. The challenge for him is to convince Muslims that Jan Suraaj is a safe alternative, since most of them have stood with RJD until now. This is why he has presented his new formula of 40 percent Hindus plus 20 percent Muslims," he said.
"Kishor is trying to hit two targets with one arrow. By playing the Muslim card, he hopes to dent RJD's vote bank. By playing the EBC card, he is trying to cut into Nitish's base. That is how he is preparing to enter the battlefield," Priyadarshi said.
What Changes If PK's Plan Works?
Experts cited that even partial success of Kishor's formula could have three effects. First, RJD may weaken if Muslim votes shift; second, JDU and BJP's balance may get disturbed if EBCs and Dalits are influenced; and third, Jan Suraaj could emerge as a strong third force.
Sunil Pandey noted that while Kishor earlier spoke about development, he is now talking about caste and religion. He said RJD remained in power for 15 years mainly due to Muslim votes. "Kishor now wants one single Muslim candidate in every seat to avoid vote-splitting. Kishor himself said BJP cannot be defeated unless vote-splitting stops. But this has only restarted communal polarisation in Bihar. I disagree with his politics. I believe such polarisation will not bring any real political gain," said Pandey, adding that elections will ultimately be fought on issues.
