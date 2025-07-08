Bihar Elections 2025: Voters Raise Concern Over EC's Electoral Rolls Revision Drive

Patna: Bihar has once again become a hotbed of political discussions following the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in the poll-bound state.

The poll body has been under fire for the process meant for verification of the voters’ list was started in Bihar last month. However, the Election Commission clarified that its decision followed deliberations with political parties in the state, deeming the recent controversy invalid.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses the media (ETV Bharat)

Leaders of the parties in the opposition INDIA bloc have raised concerns that the decision aims to remove the names of poor, deprived and minority voters of Bihar from the voters' list. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav alleged that the Election Commission is working at the behest of the BJP to disenfranchise the Dalit, OBC and minority voters of the state.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Tejashwi said that he had met the Election Commission in Patna with the leaders of the alliance partners regarding the verification of the voter list wherein they put forth their side. According to him, a delegation from the INDIA bloc conveyed its objections to the Election Commission in Delhi too, but no response has been received.

The documents previously accepted for proving eligibility in the electoral roll, such as an Aadhaar card or a driver's license, are no longer being accepted for verification. Instead, only 11 documents are being accepted now which include matriculation certificates, land records and electricity bills.

Senior journalist Sunil Pandey said that the special revision of the voter list is a routine work of the Election Commission and the allegations of the opposition parties are baseless.

Voters Raise Concerns

Meanwhile, many voters in the state are concerned about the poll body's decision. They say they don't have documents included in the new list of valid documents.

Bihar Elections 2025: Voters Raise Concern Over EC's Electoral Rolls Revision Drive (ETV Bharat)

Anandi Prasad Yada from Naubatpur in Patna finds himself in a helpless position as he does not possess a matriculation certificate and a residential certificate required for verifying his name in the electoral rolls. He said he possesses an Aadhar card and a ration card which are not accepted as per the new regulations.

He added that he did not have a residential certificate since he did not need one. Anandi Prasad Yada said his father died in 1986 and his mother in 2009 and he did not have death certificates for both.

Satyandra Kushwaha, a resident of Raja Bazar, Patna, fears his name will be deleted from the voters' list since he could not get an updated residential certificate.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar Kumar from Darbhanga, said that the allegations of people not possessing any of the documents required by the commission are false. "Political parties are creating confusion that the people of Bihar do not have any documents. Recently, during the land survey, some of the documents were updated in every family," he added.

The Migrant Problem

A major chunk of Bihar's population has migrated to other states, including Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat for employment. Many of them do not possess any documents with local addresses. For the past years, they have been getting their names added to the voter list on the basis of Aadhaar or ration card. Now with the new system in place, they too worry about their names being omitted from the electoral roll.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, "More than three crore people from Bihar live outside the state. They are facing problems verifying their names in the voter's list."

Golu Kumar from Kharka village in Sitamarhi who works at a factory in Delhi, returns home to cast his vote for every election. He said the sudden decision by the Election Commission has made it difficult for him to go home and get the verification done in a short time as he returned from his village a few days back.

"The Election Commission has given the facility to apply online. But the documents are not with me in Delhi. I will have to go to my village to get it. I can't go now since my leaves are exhausted. I am afraid that my name will be deleted from the voters' list," he added.

36.47 % Forms Submitted

The Election Commission said on Monday that it has made elaborate arrangements for the process, with the Booth Level Officers distributing the forms in all the 243 constituencies from June 25. 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process.

Nearly 4 lakh volunteers including government officials, NCC cadets, NSS members etc. are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process. According to the Election Commission data, 2,87,98,460 Enumeration Forms (36.47 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 electors in Bihar) who are enrolled as of June 24, 2025, have been received until 6 PM Monday.