Bihar Elections 2025: RJD’s Sudhakar Singh Vows Tejashwi Yadav Will Topple NDA Government

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections drawing near, political exchanges have intensified. Buxar MP and RJD leader Sudhakar Singh, known for his sharp remarks, has claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government will be ousted in the upcoming polls.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Singh said a new dispensation under Tejashwi Yadav will emerge. He also launched a scathing attack on both the state and central governments, describing them as “brain-dead” and accusing them of undermining democracy by removing marginalised voters’ names from electoral rolls.

He alleged that the exercise, being carried out under the SIR program, is part of a broader conspiracy to suppress voices. “The fight across the country today is about whether the Constitution and democracy will survive or not,” he said, adding that this issue has prompted Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to tour the state extensively to raise awareness.

Singh accused both Nitish Kumar in Patna and Narendra Modi in Delhi of having ruled for decades without delivering tangible benefits to people. According to him, their victories were products of “vote theft” and manipulation, with governance tilted in favour of corporate houses like Adani and Ambani. He insisted that people have now seen through these tactics and will hold the government accountable in 2025.

Outlining his party’s preparations for the assembly polls, Singh stressed that the RJD is contesting not just for power but to “save the Constitution and democracy.” At the same time, he said the party will carry forward its people-centric agenda, focusing on irrigation, income, education, healthcare, and accountability.

He highlighted Tejashwi Yadav’s promises of social welfare schemes, including monthly assistance to women, a larger social security pension, new jobs, and free electricity for households. Singh mocked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for announcing free power shortly after Tejashwi, despite having opposed the idea in the assembly earlier, describing Nitish’s administration as a “copycat government” with no original vision.