Bihar Elections 2025: RJD’s Sudhakar Singh Vows Tejashwi Yadav Will Topple NDA Government

Singh accused both Nitish Kumar in Patna and Narendra Modi in Delhi of having ruled for decades without delivering tangible benefits to people.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections drawing near, political exchanges have intensified. Buxar MP and RJD leader Sudhakar Singh, known for his sharp remarks, has claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government will be ousted in the upcoming polls.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Singh said a new dispensation under Tejashwi Yadav will emerge. He also launched a scathing attack on both the state and central governments, describing them as “brain-dead” and accusing them of undermining democracy by removing marginalised voters’ names from electoral rolls.
He alleged that the exercise, being carried out under the SIR program, is part of a broader conspiracy to suppress voices. “The fight across the country today is about whether the Constitution and democracy will survive or not,” he said, adding that this issue has prompted Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to tour the state extensively to raise awareness.
Singh accused both Nitish Kumar in Patna and Narendra Modi in Delhi of having ruled for decades without delivering tangible benefits to people. According to him, their victories were products of “vote theft” and manipulation, with governance tilted in favour of corporate houses like Adani and Ambani. He insisted that people have now seen through these tactics and will hold the government accountable in 2025.
Outlining his party’s preparations for the assembly polls, Singh stressed that the RJD is contesting not just for power but to “save the Constitution and democracy.” At the same time, he said the party will carry forward its people-centric agenda, focusing on irrigation, income, education, healthcare, and accountability.
He highlighted Tejashwi Yadav’s promises of social welfare schemes, including monthly assistance to women, a larger social security pension, new jobs, and free electricity for households. Singh mocked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for announcing free power shortly after Tejashwi, despite having opposed the idea in the assembly earlier, describing Nitish’s administration as a “copycat government” with no original vision.
The RJD leader also addressed the perception of his party relying heavily on the Muslim-Yadav vote bank. He described the “MY equation” as a media creation and argued that the party has always stood for social justice and secularism. Tejashwi Yadav, he said, now speaks of reaching “A-to-Z of society,” yet the media continues to confine the discourse to old narratives.
Singh further asserted that in the 2020 assembly elections, RJD came within striking distance of power, losing by only 12,000 votes despite securing 37 per cent of the vote. That figure, he pointed out, rose to 39 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and the party now expects to cross 45 per cent.
Though a formal announcement has not yet been made, Singh made it clear that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Grand Alliance in Bihar. “Rahul Gandhi has also said that everything will be clear when the time comes. But in Bihar, it is evident—Tejashwi is our leader,” he said. Drawing a sharp comparison, Singh attacked Nitish Kumar’s leadership, claiming he is being “pushed forward by the BJP as a symbol, much like Shikhandi was used against Bhishma in the Mahabharata.”
Singh also criticised the Nitish government’s performance over two decades, insisting that Bihar has received no major benefit either from Patna or from the Centre, despite having multiple Union ministers. He highlighted the persistent problem of migration, pointing to the need for thousands of special trains during Chhath and Diwali as evidence. He further alleged that crime and corruption are rampant, citing incidents of daylight shootings and robberies as proof of administrative failure.
On other political figures, Singh dismissed strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor as a mere “media creation” with little ground impact, noting that he has never contested elections. He also rejected reports of his father Jagdanand Singh’s discontent, clarifying that even at the age of 85, the senior leader remains active as RJD’s national vice president. On the lighter question of Tejashwi Yadav dancing at the newly built JP Ganga Path, Singh remarked that the project was completed under Tejashwi’s stewardship and wondered why, if Bihar is so safe under Nitish’s rule, his party leader has been given Z-plus security.
Concluding his remarks, Singh claimed that this election will decisively turn the tide in RJD’s favour. According to him, the INDIA bloc will secure a two-thirds majority in Bihar, with RJD alone winning more seats than all NDA partners combined. “This time, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Bihar,” Singh declared with confidence.
Read more: