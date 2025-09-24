ETV Bharat / bharat

Owaisi Leads Third-Front Effort In Bihar, Eyes Over 200 Seats With 'New Alliance Partners'

Patna: In an already electrified atmosphere in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, efforts to form a third alliance beyond the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) are underway, under the leadership of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Amid buzz over the third front, Owaisi on Wednesday launched his party's election campaign in Bihar with a four-day 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra', with a focus on consolidating his stronghold in the Seemanchal region. During this, he is scheduled to hold meetings and public rallies with leaders and party workers, and also explore the possibility of a new alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Kishanganj, Owaisi said, "I am looking forward to meeting many colleagues and making new friendships."

Entered Bihar Battlefied In 2015

In Bihar, AIMIM fielded candidates for the first time in the 2015 assembly elections, in six assembly constituencies, but failed to win even a single seat. Current state party president Akhtarul Iman secured over 37,000 votes in the Kochadhaman assembly seat, garnering approximately 26 per cent of the votes.

Gained Strength In 2020

The party demonstrated its strength in the 2020 assembly elections, fielding candidates in 24 seats. Even though nominations of several candidates were rejected, the party managed to win five seats, all from Seemanchal. Those who emerged victorious include Akhtarul Iman from Amour, Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi from Bahadurganj, Syed Ruknuddin from Baisi, Izhar Asfi from Kochadhaman and Shahnawaz Alam from Jokihat. However, in 2022, four of them, excluding Akhtarul Iman, joined the RJD.

Bihar Rejected AIMIM's Non-Muslim Candidates

In the 2020 elections, 16 tickets were given to Muslim candidates, of which five won. Party's victors Izhar Asfi had secured 79,893 votes, Akhtarul Iman garnered 94,459 votes, Shahnawaz Alam won with 59,596 votes, while Syed Ruknuddin had got a total of 68,416 votes to become an MLA.

On the other hand, non-Muslim candidates suffered a crushing defeat during the 2020 polls. AIMIM experimented with fielding non-Muslim candidates, but failed to achieve success. Goreti Murmu received only 2,475 votes in Manihari assembly seat, and Rakesh Roshan received 6,598 votes in Barari seat. Similarly, Kumari Pratibha received 5,019 votes in Phulwari Sharif seat, while Roshan Devi could grab just 2,412 votes in the Raniganj assembly seat.