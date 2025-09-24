Owaisi Leads Third-Front Effort In Bihar, Eyes Over 200 Seats With 'New Alliance Partners'
After RJD rejected alliance proposal, Owaisi has taken the lead in forming a third front in poll-bound Bihar. He kicked off party's Seemanchal campaign today.
Patna: In an already electrified atmosphere in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, efforts to form a third alliance beyond the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) are underway, under the leadership of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Amid buzz over the third front, Owaisi on Wednesday launched his party's election campaign in Bihar with a four-day 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra', with a focus on consolidating his stronghold in the Seemanchal region. During this, he is scheduled to hold meetings and public rallies with leaders and party workers, and also explore the possibility of a new alliance.
Speaking to reporters in Kishanganj, Owaisi said, "I am looking forward to meeting many colleagues and making new friendships."
Entered Bihar Battlefied In 2015
In Bihar, AIMIM fielded candidates for the first time in the 2015 assembly elections, in six assembly constituencies, but failed to win even a single seat. Current state party president Akhtarul Iman secured over 37,000 votes in the Kochadhaman assembly seat, garnering approximately 26 per cent of the votes.
Gained Strength In 2020
The party demonstrated its strength in the 2020 assembly elections, fielding candidates in 24 seats. Even though nominations of several candidates were rejected, the party managed to win five seats, all from Seemanchal. Those who emerged victorious include Akhtarul Iman from Amour, Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi from Bahadurganj, Syed Ruknuddin from Baisi, Izhar Asfi from Kochadhaman and Shahnawaz Alam from Jokihat. However, in 2022, four of them, excluding Akhtarul Iman, joined the RJD.
Bihar Rejected AIMIM's Non-Muslim Candidates
In the 2020 elections, 16 tickets were given to Muslim candidates, of which five won. Party's victors Izhar Asfi had secured 79,893 votes, Akhtarul Iman garnered 94,459 votes, Shahnawaz Alam won with 59,596 votes, while Syed Ruknuddin had got a total of 68,416 votes to become an MLA.
On the other hand, non-Muslim candidates suffered a crushing defeat during the 2020 polls. AIMIM experimented with fielding non-Muslim candidates, but failed to achieve success. Goreti Murmu received only 2,475 votes in Manihari assembly seat, and Rakesh Roshan received 6,598 votes in Barari seat. Similarly, Kumari Pratibha received 5,019 votes in Phulwari Sharif seat, while Roshan Devi could grab just 2,412 votes in the Raniganj assembly seat.
Muslim Voter Count At A Glance
The Muslim population in Bihar exceeds 17.70 per cent, and there are 47 Assembly constituencies where Muslim voters are decisive. Also, there are 11 seats in Bihar where Muslim voters constitute more than 40 per cent of the electorate. Data suggests that seven constituencies have more than 30 per cent of the Muslim population. Twenty-nine assembly seats constitute Muslim voters, around 20-30 per cent of the electorate.
Efforts To Shape A Third Front
Meanwhile, Owaisi has indicated that the party will contest more constituencies this time, claiming that several influential political leaders and social workers are showing interest in contesting on its ticket.
Owaisi's visit to Bihar will add colour to the politics of Seemanchal and will boost the party's prospects in the region, feels AIMIM leader Sarfaraz Siddiqui. "Efforts will be made to form alliances with the parties of Tej Pratap Yadav, Mayawati and Chandrashekhar Azad. They are preparing to contest 200 seats together as part of the alliance," he said.
"Our party will field candidates in 100 seats in Bihar. We are preparing to form a strong alliance. We are in talks not only with Tej Pratap Yadav's party, but also with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Azad Samaj Party. Together, our alliance will contest in more than 200 seats and demonstrate strength," Siddiqui added.
Why Did RJD Reject Alliance Proposal?
It is worthwhile mentioning here that AIMIM had tried to form an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), but Tejashwi Yadav did not reciprocate. Asked about the offer of an alliance, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said that no one can form an alliance by drumming up power or applying pressure. "We form alliances based on ideology," he said.
"Asaduddin Owaisi contests elections solely to weaken secular forces. He couldn't contest many seats in South India, but he is talking about contesting 100 seats in Bihar. This time, the minority population will not be swayed by him. In Bihar, minorities are well aware that Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are the only ones fighting the BJP, and they are their real supporters," Ejaz Ahmed said.
What Experts Have To Say
According to senior political analyst Sanjay Kumar, Asaduddin Owaisi wants to establish a strong presence this time. As part of this effort, he is preparing to form alliances with several parties. He is also in talks with Tej Pratap Yadav and other parties. "Where there are Muslim candidates, the Grand Alliance will face difficulties, but where there are candidates from non-Muslim backward castes, the NDA could face difficulties," Kumar said.
"They (AIMIM) are also in talks with Tej Pratap Yadav and other parties. If an alliance is formed and they succeed in fielding strong candidates, it will definitely increase the problems of other parties," the expert noted.
