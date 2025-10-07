ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deal Almost Final, HAM Chief Says Allies Eyeing Larger Share

Patna: As dates for Bihar Assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission on Monday, hectic discussions are currently underway within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over finalising the seat-sharing arrangement among its allies.

During an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National President and Bihar Minister Santosh Suman hinted that NDA's seat-sharing talks have reached final stage, with every ally eyeing a larger share.

According to sources, Union Minister and BJP's state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan has been holding key discussions with NDA allies Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), HAM and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) to arrive at a consensus on the 243 Assembly seats.

The buzz suggests that JDU wants to contest 110 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is also pushing for an equal deal. The JDU wishes to play the role of the "elder brother" in the alliance, but the BJP insists on parity. If both contest 110 seats each, 23 seats will remain for the smaller allies. However, distributing these among three parties seems difficult. A second possible formula has emerged wherein JDU could likely contest 101 seats, BJP 100, LJP 26, HAM 8 and RLM 8. Some candidates may also contest on election symbols of their allies.

However, BJP sources said Chirag Paswan's LJP is not ready to settle for anything less than 28-29 seats. He is currently being offered 22 seats, along with one Rajya Sabha seat and one Legislative Council seat, and there is a possibility that the deal might be finalised on these terms. On the other hand, Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may get around four seats, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM could get 10 seats.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Santosh Suman said, "We have conveyed our expectations to NDA leaders. We currently have four MLAs, and last time we had contested seven seats. Chirag Paswan is staking a claim on the Sikandra seat because the MP from Jamui is from his party."

Santosh Suman made it clear that HAM will not give up its sitting seat under any circumstances. "We need eight MLAs to secure state-level status for our party. We will win eight MLAs only if we contest more seats," he said.