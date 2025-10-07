Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deal Almost Final, HAM Chief Says Allies Eyeing Larger Share
Going into polls, JDU and BJP have sought parity, while LJP, HAM and RLM eye larger shares as Dharmendra Pradhan leads negotiations for Bihar seat-sharing.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
Patna: As dates for Bihar Assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission on Monday, hectic discussions are currently underway within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over finalising the seat-sharing arrangement among its allies.
During an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National President and Bihar Minister Santosh Suman hinted that NDA's seat-sharing talks have reached final stage, with every ally eyeing a larger share.
According to sources, Union Minister and BJP's state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan has been holding key discussions with NDA allies Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), HAM and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) to arrive at a consensus on the 243 Assembly seats.
The buzz suggests that JDU wants to contest 110 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is also pushing for an equal deal. The JDU wishes to play the role of the "elder brother" in the alliance, but the BJP insists on parity. If both contest 110 seats each, 23 seats will remain for the smaller allies. However, distributing these among three parties seems difficult. A second possible formula has emerged wherein JDU could likely contest 101 seats, BJP 100, LJP 26, HAM 8 and RLM 8. Some candidates may also contest on election symbols of their allies.
However, BJP sources said Chirag Paswan's LJP is not ready to settle for anything less than 28-29 seats. He is currently being offered 22 seats, along with one Rajya Sabha seat and one Legislative Council seat, and there is a possibility that the deal might be finalised on these terms. On the other hand, Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may get around four seats, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM could get 10 seats.
Speaking with ETV Bharat, Santosh Suman said, "We have conveyed our expectations to NDA leaders. We currently have four MLAs, and last time we had contested seven seats. Chirag Paswan is staking a claim on the Sikandra seat because the MP from Jamui is from his party."
Santosh Suman made it clear that HAM will not give up its sitting seat under any circumstances. "We need eight MLAs to secure state-level status for our party. We will win eight MLAs only if we contest more seats," he said.
He added that the party would not compromise on "respectable" seats. "We have a better standing than those who do not have MLAs. We have good candidates. If our party gets tickets, our members will win the elections and go to the Assembly," he asserted.
The HAM President said discussions are in the final stages and a meeting will be held in a day or two. "We have conveyed our wishes to Dharmendra Pradhan and informed him about the seat allocation," he said.
During his visit to Bihar, Pradhan, who has been entrusted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the responsibility of finalising the seat-sharing formula, met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders including BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary to gather feedback on expectations of all partners.
Pradhan also met former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has reportedly demanded 15 seats, arguing that the HAM party needs to contest at least that many to secure the 7-8 wins required for state-level status. While the LJP wants seats in proportion to its parliamentary strength, the HAM has sought seats in line with its current MLAs, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM, despite not having any MLAs, wants parity with other allies.
If sources are anything to go by, Dharmendra Pradhan will soon submit his report to the BJP's central leadership. A final decision on seat sharing is expected after the next meeting within a day or two.
On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, mentioning that voting will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11 with the counting scheduled on November 14. The entire poll process will be completed by November 16.
