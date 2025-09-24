ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | '225 Paar In 2025': JDU President Gauges Bihar Voters' Mood, Says People Are With CM Nitish Kumar

By Avinash

Patna: State president of the Janata Dal (United) Umesh Singh Kushwaha has claimed that the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) will struggle to win even a single seat in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that "people's trust lies with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

With each passing day, Bihar is witnessing attacks and counter-attacks between ruling party and Opposition, heating up the political atmosphere ahead of the polls. On behalf of the NDA, a joint campaign is being run across all 243 seats, with active participation of the state party presidents and senior leaders of all five alliance partners. While in 2020, JDU was reduced to just 43 seats, this time, the party is putting in its full strength to ensure a comprehensive victory.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Bihar JD(U) chief Kushwaha said that the Opposition will be left yearning for even a single seat this time, as people's faith in Nitish Kumar "is firm". He also expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would breach 225 seats during the 2025 elections. "It is evident from the kind of support that we have witnessed at our public rallies in Assembly constituencies, that there will be no difficulty in fulfilling our 2025 poll resolution. NDA will win 225 seats under CM Nitish Kumar."

Exclusive interview with state president of Janata Dal (United) Umesh Singh Kushwaha (ETV Bharat)

Here are excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat: With your party going all out, how do you assess the mood of voters in Bihar?

Umesh Kushwaha: We have already held public meetings in 211 assembly constituencies in the five phases of campaigning done so far. Now the next phase has also been announced. We have seen tremendous response from the people. The kind of gathering we have witnessed in the public meetings shows people's faith in Nitish Kumar. This is a good sign. We will surely be able to fulfill the resolution of 2025, '225 seats under CM Nitish again'.

ETV Bharat: Just before the assembly elections, Nitish Kumar is making a series of welfare announcements. Do you think it will have any effect?

Umesh Kushwaha: These are not populist decisions. Our leader works for the people and respects public aspirations. The announcements made recently are in line with what he has always done. Earlier, he brought schemes like tap water to every household, drainage to every household, electricity to every household. Now, the latest is the Rs 10,000 assistance for women's self-employment. This amount will be transferred this very month.

Similarly, the social security pension has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1100. Government has also decided to waive off 125 units of electricity. This will benefit nearly 1.67 crore people. The interest on student credit cards has been waived. Unemployed youth will get an allowance of Rs 1000 per month. All these decisions have been taken in people's interest.

ETV Bharat: Tejashwi Yadav is saying Nitish Kumar is copying him.