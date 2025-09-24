Exclusive | '225 Paar In 2025': JDU President Gauges Bihar Voters' Mood, Says People Are With CM Nitish Kumar
Speaking to ETV Bharat, JDU state president expressed that he is confident the NDA alliance will breach 225 seats during 2025 assembly elections in Bihar.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 8:24 AM IST
By Avinash
Patna: State president of the Janata Dal (United) Umesh Singh Kushwaha has claimed that the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) will struggle to win even a single seat in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that "people's trust lies with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".
With each passing day, Bihar is witnessing attacks and counter-attacks between ruling party and Opposition, heating up the political atmosphere ahead of the polls. On behalf of the NDA, a joint campaign is being run across all 243 seats, with active participation of the state party presidents and senior leaders of all five alliance partners. While in 2020, JDU was reduced to just 43 seats, this time, the party is putting in its full strength to ensure a comprehensive victory.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Bihar JD(U) chief Kushwaha said that the Opposition will be left yearning for even a single seat this time, as people's faith in Nitish Kumar "is firm". He also expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would breach 225 seats during the 2025 elections. "It is evident from the kind of support that we have witnessed at our public rallies in Assembly constituencies, that there will be no difficulty in fulfilling our 2025 poll resolution. NDA will win 225 seats under CM Nitish Kumar."
Here are excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat: With your party going all out, how do you assess the mood of voters in Bihar?
Umesh Kushwaha: We have already held public meetings in 211 assembly constituencies in the five phases of campaigning done so far. Now the next phase has also been announced. We have seen tremendous response from the people. The kind of gathering we have witnessed in the public meetings shows people's faith in Nitish Kumar. This is a good sign. We will surely be able to fulfill the resolution of 2025, '225 seats under CM Nitish again'.
ETV Bharat: Just before the assembly elections, Nitish Kumar is making a series of welfare announcements. Do you think it will have any effect?
Umesh Kushwaha: These are not populist decisions. Our leader works for the people and respects public aspirations. The announcements made recently are in line with what he has always done. Earlier, he brought schemes like tap water to every household, drainage to every household, electricity to every household. Now, the latest is the Rs 10,000 assistance for women's self-employment. This amount will be transferred this very month.
Similarly, the social security pension has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1100. Government has also decided to waive off 125 units of electricity. This will benefit nearly 1.67 crore people. The interest on student credit cards has been waived. Unemployed youth will get an allowance of Rs 1000 per month. All these decisions have been taken in people's interest.
ETV Bharat: Tejashwi Yadav is saying Nitish Kumar is copying him.
Umesh Kushwaha: Does the Opposition have any issue at all? Tejashwi is talking about copying, but what qualities does he have? What is there in him that our leader would copy?
When Tejashwi was still wearing half-pants, our leader (Nitish Kumar) had already taken the charge of Bihar. Our CM's vision has been appreciated across the country and the world. His model of good governance and development is being adopted by other states as well.
Tejashwi Yadav should rather talk about the achievements of the state when his parents were ruling. When they had the opportunity, did they do anything? Tejashwi himself got a chance to serve in government. What did he do in his own department? His own family is not in order, there is rebellion within. I do not want to comment on their internal matters, but what is the state of their Mahagathbandhan? Do leaders there really accept him as their leader and CM face?
ETV Bharat: Rahul Gandhi is also camping in Bihar, Priyanka is coming too, and for the first time a CWC meeting is being held.
Umesh Kushwaha: Does anyone remember such a Congress meeting ever being held in Bihar before? This meeting is only to put pressure on Tejashwi Yadav regarding seat-sharing. Rahul Gandhi also went to UP during assembly elections with Akhilesh Yadav, but they lost 349 seats there. They were completely wiped out.
People of Bihar know who the right leader is. Our leader works, he is a symbol of development and trust. Even when the Prime Minister comes to Bihar, he always brings something for the people. We have got such a rare combination of leaders. No one can match our policies.
ETV Bharat: You are running a joint campaign, but NDA has not yet finalised seat-sharing. Is there a delay because allies are demanding more seats?
Umesh Kushwaha: The way all five parties have campaigned together, has anyone ever done this before? This itself is a record. In NDA, seat-sharing will happen properly and media will be informed at the right time. Our goal is 2025, 225 under Nitish again. I am hopeful people will help NDA win all 243 seats this time. The Opposition will be left struggling even for a single seat.
ETV Bharat: Will JDU give chance to young faces this time, given that many leaders are above 70-75 years?
Umesh Kushwaha: Time will tell. But yes, the youth population is the highest in Bihar. In the party, youth play a big role in strengthening the organisation. So, preference will surely be given to young leaders.
ETV Bharat: Where will you contest the assembly elections from?
Umesh Kushwaha: We will reveal that when the time comes. I contested earlier from Mahnar. At the right time, you will get to know.
ETV Bharat: Upendra Kushwaha has said the party must decide a successor. After Nitish, who will take charge of JDU?
Umesh Kushwaha: Everyone has the freedom to speak. Nitish Kumar takes his own decisions and will decide when the time comes. No one else needs to say anything on this.
