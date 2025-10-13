Bihar Election 2025: Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Phase-I Completed
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The first Randomisation of EVM-VVPATs for the Phase-I of the Bihar Assembly elections have been completed, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.
"As per the directions of the ECI, the District Election Officers (DEO) of all the 18 districts of Bihar going to elections in Phase-I have completed the first randomization of EVM-VVPATS which have passed the First Level Checking (FLC) on October 11," the poll panel said on Monday.
The first randomisation was done through EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of national and state recognised political parties, it said.
The ECI informed that after the first randomisation, a total of 54,311 Ballot Units (BUs), 54,311 Control Units (CUs) and 58,123 VVPATS were randomly allotted to the 121 Assembly Constituencies having 45, 336 polling stations.
Constituency wise lists of randomized EVMs and VVPATs were shared with the representatives of all national and regional political parties at their respective district headquarters, it said.
The poll panel said these EVMs and VVPATs will be stored in respective Assembly Strong Room in the presence of the representatives of national and state political parties.
After finalization of list of contesting candidates, the list of first randomized EVMs and VVPATs will be shared with all the contesting candidates also, it added. Assembly elections in Bihar will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
It may be mentioned that in the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan obtained 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) garnered 43 seats.
