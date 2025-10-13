ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025: Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Phase-I Completed

New Delhi: The first Randomisation of EVM-VVPATs for the Phase-I of the Bihar Assembly elections have been completed, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

"As per the directions of the ECI, the District Election Officers (DEO) of all the 18 districts of Bihar going to elections in Phase-I have completed the first randomization of EVM-VVPATS which have passed the First Level Checking (FLC) on October 11," the poll panel said on Monday.

The first randomisation was done through EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of national and state recognised political parties, it said.

The ECI informed that after the first randomisation, a total of 54,311 Ballot Units (BUs), 54,311 Control Units (CUs) and 58,123 VVPATS were randomly allotted to the 121 Assembly Constituencies having 45, 336 polling stations.