Bihar Election 2025: Rahul, Kharge To Finalise Congress Candidates In CEC Meet On October 8
The party insiders said that Congress and the RJD have agreed to give up some seats from their quota to accommodate new allies.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress fast-tracked the process of seat-sharing amid the INDIA bloc and the selection of candidates within the party a day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections.
Indian National Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) it set to meet on October 8 (Wednesday) to decide on the candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Elections for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11. The result will be out on November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc is hopeful of dislodging the ruling NDA, which has been in power for the past decades.
According to Congress insiders, soon after the poll schedule was out, the grand old party managers decided to fast-track the two key processes, including seat-sharing among INDIA bloc allies besides its own selection of candidates.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former party chief Rahul Gandhi, will chair the party’s central election committee meeting to clear the bulk of the seats the grand old party is likely to contest.
The party insiders said that both the Congress and the RJD have agreed to give up some seats from their quota to accommodate new allies like the JMM, the VIP and the RLJP.
Further, the party high command has asked the AICC managers as well as the state leaders to push seat-sharing talks with the allies and close the deal as early as possible.
Accordingly, a high-level meeting of the INDIA bloc coordination committee for Bihar will take place on Tuesday night, and the final formula will be announced in a day or two.
Congress insiders said the party has been aggressively campaigning for the assembly elections over the past months and presenting itself as the alternative to the ruling NDA.
According to Congress insiders, the INDIA bloc projected a picture of unity as compared to faction-ridden NDA.
“Most of the seat-sharing has been done, barring a few seats. We will have to give up a few seats for the sake of new allies. We hope to finalise the seat-sharing soon. The central election committee will meet on October 8 and finalise most of the seats of Congress,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
According to the new understanding within the INDIA bloc, the Congress, which contested 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, is likely to get around 60 seats this time, but with a liberal distribution of seats, the grand old party is confident of winning.
The Congress had won 19 seats but has 17 MLAs at present. According to party insiders, barring a few, most of the lawmakers are likely to get tickets. State unit chief Rajesh Kumar Ram is likely to contest from Kutumba seat, while Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan will be fielded from the Kadwa seat.
The RJD, which contested 140 seats in 2020, could get 130-135 seats, while VIP could get around 15 seats, JMM 3 seats, RLJP two seats and the Left parties 35-40 seats. Party insiders said VIP chief Mukesh Sahani had been demanding more seats but was convinced by RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav to play along.
The Congress screening committee members had travelled across the state over the past weeks to get feedback from local workers on prospective candidates.
Further, feedback from the respective district unit heads was also considered to shortlist the potential candidates, the party insiders said, adding that around 1,500 applications had come from ticketer-seekers, indicating an increase over the previous election.
“Ticket selection would be the key for the Congress as well as the alliance partners. Balancing caste equations and putting up good candidates will certainly help us swing the elections, as the voters are looking for a change. The Congress should also increase its tally this time as the party has been active on the ground,” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.
