Bihar Election 2025: Rahul, Kharge To Finalise Congress Candidates In CEC Meet On October 8

New Delhi: The Congress fast-tracked the process of seat-sharing amid the INDIA bloc and the selection of candidates within the party a day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections.

Indian National Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) it set to meet on October 8 (Wednesday) to decide on the candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Elections for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11. The result will be out on November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc is hopeful of dislodging the ruling NDA, which has been in power for the past decades.

According to Congress insiders, soon after the poll schedule was out, the grand old party managers decided to fast-track the two key processes, including seat-sharing among INDIA bloc allies besides its own selection of candidates.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former party chief Rahul Gandhi, will chair the party’s central election committee meeting to clear the bulk of the seats the grand old party is likely to contest.

The party insiders said that both the Congress and the RJD have agreed to give up some seats from their quota to accommodate new allies like the JMM, the VIP and the RLJP.

Further, the party high command has asked the AICC managers as well as the state leaders to push seat-sharing talks with the allies and close the deal as early as possible.

Accordingly, a high-level meeting of the INDIA bloc coordination committee for Bihar will take place on Tuesday night, and the final formula will be announced in a day or two.

Congress insiders said the party has been aggressively campaigning for the assembly elections over the past months and presenting itself as the alternative to the ruling NDA.