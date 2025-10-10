ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections 2025: Border Districts To Shape Phase Two Political Battle

Patna: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The first phase of polling will be held on November 6 across 121 constituencies, while the second phase, scheduled for November 11, will cover 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts. These districts have traditionally witnessed a keen contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), and this time too, the fight appears to be equally intense.

The 20 districts going to polls in the second phase include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Jehanabad, Arwal, Aurangabad, Rohtas, and Kaimur.

Altogether, the 122 constituencies stretch across southern and western Bihar. This phase holds strategic significance since seven of these districts border Nepal, eight touch Jharkhand, three share boundaries with West Bengal, and eight lie along Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2020 elections, the NDA had emerged dominant securing 66 of the 122 seats. Later, BSP’s Jama Khan and independent legislator Sumit Singh extended their support to the NDA, effectively raising the alliance’s strength to 68 seats. The Grand Alliance (comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties) had won 50 seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM secured five, though four of those MLAs later joined the RJD. The remaining six seats were split among smaller parties and independents.

Among the seven districts bordering Nepal -- West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj -- there are 54 constituencies. In 2020, the NDA had won 40 of these, marking the region as its strong base.

Veteran journalist Arun Pandey notes that this is the first time since 1985 that Bihar is conducting its assembly election in just two phases. “After the SIR, this is the first time voting will be held across the Seemanchal belt, where debates about illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and neighboring regions have often dominated political discourse,” Pandey said. According to him, a large number of names were deleted from the voter list in these areas during the recent revision to eliminate doubtful entries.

“It’s a general perception that criminals flee to Nepal after committing offenses in Bihar. With voting in these sensitive zones during Phase Two, the deployment of central paramilitary forces will be heavier. This will not only secure the border belt but also help curb the illegal trafficking of arms and influence law and order even in Phase One districts,” he added.

Pandey further observed that the Champaran and Mithilanchal regions -- both considered NDA strongholds and adjacent to Nepal -- are likely to be key battlegrounds again. He noted that Prashant Kishor, the political strategist-turned-politician, has been touring these regions extensively, signaling that Phase Two could witness some of the most crucial contests of the election.

Key Issues in Border Districts

Senior journalist Sunil Pandey identified distinct issues shaping voter sentiment in the border districts. According to him, districts adjoining Nepal and Jharkhand, such as Aurangabad, Gaya, Kaimur, and Rohtas, were once Naxal-affected. Though the situation has improved, agriculture remains the primary source of livelihood, and challenges like lack of irrigation, frequent droughts, and poor price realization for crops continue to haunt farmers.

He added that illegal mining is a persistent concern in the Jharkhand-bordering regions, with locals alleging political protection to mining mafias, resulting in environmental degradation and no economic benefit for residents.

“The border districts connected to Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, Bengal, and Jharkhand face twin challenges of unemployment and migration,” he explained. “Large numbers of young people migrate out of these regions every year due to the lack of local industries or jobs. Employment and local development have thus emerged as central electoral issues for these constituencies,” Pandey emphasised.

2020 Elections Mandate in Border Districts

West Champaran (9 seats)

The NDA won eight seats -- Ram Nagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, and Valmiki Nagar (JDU won) while CPI(ML) captured Sikta.

East Champaran (12 seats)

BJP claimed eight seats -- Raxaul, Harsidhi, Govindganj, Pipra, Madhuban, Motihari, Chiraiya, and Dhaka. JDU won Kesariya, while RJD took Kalyanpur, Sugauli, and Narkatia.

Sheohar (1 seat)

RJD had won this lone seat, but the MLA switched sides to JDU last year.

Sitamarhi (8 seats)

BJP captured Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, and Sitamarhi. JDU took Sursand and Runni Saidpur, while RJD won Bajpatti and Belsand.

Madhubani (10 seats)

BJP won Benipatti, Khajauli, Bisfi, Rajnagar, and Jhanjharpur. JDU took Harlakhi, Babubarhi, and Phulparas while RJD secured Madhubani and Laukaha.

Supaul (5 seats)

JDU won four -- Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, and Triveniganj. BJP took Chhatapur.