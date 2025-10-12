PM Modi To Launch BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Campaign For Bihar Polls On October 15
PM Modi asked Bihar BJP workers to share their suggestions and said he will directly interact with some of them on Wednesday.
Patna: After a lull of over a fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming active in Bihar elections once again. He will launch the flagship programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Mera Booth Sabse Majboot (My booth, strongest of all) – for the polls on Wednesday.
Announcing the move on social media platform X, Modi wrote, “Our dedicated workers have become involved for the victory of the BJP– NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar with their full energy. Interacting with such diligent workers always gives new inspiration. I will get an opportunity to directly communicate with such workers on October 15.”
“I request all of you to become a part of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign and share your suggestions today itself. I will directly interact with a few select workers and discuss with them about their suggestions,” Modi wrote.
The post carried an embedded link to install ‘Namo App’ (a mobile application). A poster of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ carrying a QR code asks the BJP workers to share their suggestions with Modi through the app. It also announced that some of the workers could get a change to communicate directly with the Prime Minister via the app.
Modi’s move comes as Bihar is gearing up for the two-phase elections on November 6 and 11 for the 243 Assembly seats. The ruling NDA, opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are the prominent ones in fray.
For the past several years, the BJP has been focusing on winning at the booths to ensure victory in the elections. Its importance could be understood from the fact that it has appointed ‘panna pramukh’ (head of each page of the electoral roll of a particular polling booth) asking them to campaign among the enlisted voters on behalf of the party.
BJP national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, in meetings held at Patna and Forbesganj, had emphasised on strengthening the booths and better coordination with booth-level workers for a smooth sailing in the upcoming Bihar polls.
The Prime Minister’s interaction with BJP workers is expected to give an impetus to the party’s poll campaign in the state.
A senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat that the interaction would aim at “encouraging and energising the party workers at the grassroots. They would be asked to push forth the development works done by the NDA among the voters, build on the central government’s public welfare schemes, and growth of infrastructure. It would also help cut the anti-incumbency, which has been noticed at a few places.”
Though the NDA and INDIA are yet to announce the number of seats their constituents will contest or the names of the candidates, JSP has already released its first list of 51 candidates, while the AMIMIM has named the 32 seats it plans to contest in different districts of Bihar as of now.
