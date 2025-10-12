ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Campaign For Bihar Polls On October 15

File photo of PM Modi ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj Published : October 12, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST 3 Min Read

Patna: After a lull of over a fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming active in Bihar elections once again. He will launch the flagship programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Mera Booth Sabse Majboot (My booth, strongest of all) – for the polls on Wednesday. Announcing the move on social media platform X, Modi wrote, “Our dedicated workers have become involved for the victory of the BJP– NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar with their full energy. Interacting with such diligent workers always gives new inspiration. I will get an opportunity to directly communicate with such workers on October 15.” “I request all of you to become a part of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign and share your suggestions today itself. I will directly interact with a few select workers and discuss with them about their suggestions,” Modi wrote. The post carried an embedded link to install ‘Namo App’ (a mobile application). A poster of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ carrying a QR code asks the BJP workers to share their suggestions with Modi through the app. It also announced that some of the workers could get a change to communicate directly with the Prime Minister via the app.