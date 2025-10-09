ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Sends Nityanand Rai To Calm Chirag Paswan Amid Seat-Sharing Row

Chirag and his other allies have put forward their demands before finalising the seat-sharing formula, adding to the BJP's difficulties.

File photo of Union Minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
Patna/Delhi: Amid the possibility of a split in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to persuade Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan to resolve seat-sharing differences in the NDA.

Rai visited Chirag’s home in Delhi on Thursday but did not meet him, as Chirag had already left for his ministry. Rai spoke with Chirag’s mother for about 10–15 minutes. Sources indicate that Chirag has received an offer of 22 seats from the BJP but remains adamant about certain constituencies. The MoS Home has been tasked with persuading him.

"The guardians of our party and those of Chirag Paswan are present in this house." After meeting Chirag's mother, Rai stated, "We came to seek the blessings of those whom we both respect."

When asked about Chirag’s alleged displeasure, Rai dismissed the speculation, saying, “Who said Chirag is upset? Chirag Paswan is not angry.”

Chirag’s response and demands

LJP President Chirag said that talks were ongoing, and I have other responsibilities. “As long as I am a minister, I also have the responsibility of the ministry. I’m going to see him for now.”
Although Chirag has remained silent on reports of his dissatisfaction, tension was clearly visible on his face.

Meanwhile, Arun Bharti has called an emergency meeting of the LJP in Patna to discuss seat sharing. The meeting is being held at the party’s state office, attended by several leaders, including state president Raju Tiwari, parliamentary board chairman Hulas Pandey, and MP Shambhavi Chaudhary.

According to LJP (R) leaders, Chirag submitted a list of 25 assembly seats during a meeting with Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde. He also demanded one Legislative Council seat and one Rajya Sabha seat. The party has sought the majority of assembly segments out of its five Lok Sabha constituencies and has staked a claim to several sitting seats held by the BJP, Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

