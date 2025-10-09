ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Sends Nityanand Rai To Calm Chirag Paswan Amid Seat-Sharing Row

Patna/Delhi: Amid the possibility of a split in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to persuade Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan to resolve seat-sharing differences in the NDA.

Chirag and his other allies have put forward their demands before finalising the seat-sharing formula, adding to the BJP's difficulties.

Rai visited Chirag’s home in Delhi on Thursday but did not meet him, as Chirag had already left for his ministry. Rai spoke with Chirag’s mother for about 10–15 minutes. Sources indicate that Chirag has received an offer of 22 seats from the BJP but remains adamant about certain constituencies. The MoS Home has been tasked with persuading him.

"The guardians of our party and those of Chirag Paswan are present in this house." After meeting Chirag's mother, Rai stated, "We came to seek the blessings of those whom we both respect."