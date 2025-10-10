'Where My PM Stands, I Need Not Worry': Chirag Paswan Hints At Smooth Bihar Seat-Sharing Deal
Chirag Paswan appeared visibly optimistic after meeting with MoS Home Nityanand Rai, suggesting a breakthrough had been achieved.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST
New Delhi/Patna: Amid the seat-sharing talks within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Bihar elections, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai visited Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan again on Friday, the third time in two days, signalling intense last-minute negotiations.
After today’s half-hour meeting with Rai, Chirag appeared visibly optimistic, suggesting a breakthrough had been achieved. Both leaders also spoke to the media and termed their conversation “very positive”.
“I know everyone is waiting for the announcement, and it will be made soon. Discussions are progressing positively and are now in the final stages,” Chirag told the reporters. “We want to discuss everything in advance so that there are no problems later. Where my Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stands, I don’t need to worry about my reputation,” he said.
#WATCH | दिल्ली: LJP(R) अध्यक्ष और केंद्रीय मंत्री चिराग पासवान ने कहा, " मैं जानता हूं कि सब घोषणा का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, घोषणा जल्द हो जाएगी...बहुत ही सकारात्मक रूप से बातचीत हो रही है और अब अंतिम दौर में बातचीत पहुंच चुकी है..." pic.twitter.com/w4byYWnQVI— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 10, 2025
Chirag’s remarks strongly pointed towards a resolution of the seat-sharing issue between LJP and BJP. “Chirag Paswan has clearly told you all. He has explained in detail his plan to form an NDA government in Bihar,” said Rai, who confirmed that there were “no problems of any kind” between the alliance partners.
Chirag, however, stressed that the deliberations aimed to ensure complete clarity before any public announcement. “We want to discuss every detail, down to the minute, in advance so that there is no dispute within the alliance regarding seats, candidates, or campaigning,” he said.
Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the LJP was held in Patna on Thursday, where party leaders claimed “most issues had been resolved.” Chirag, who has been authorised to make the final decision, reportedly submitted a list of 25 seats to BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde. He also demanded one Legislative Council seat and one Rajya Sabha seat.
#WATCH | दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने कहा, " ...सबकुछ सकारात्मक है..." pic.twitter.com/TDcDgXkHgA— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 10, 2025
