'Where My PM Stands, I Need Not Worry': Chirag Paswan Hints At Smooth Bihar Seat-Sharing Deal

New Delhi/Patna: Amid the seat-sharing talks within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Bihar elections, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai visited Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan again on Friday, the third time in two days, signalling intense last-minute negotiations.

After today’s half-hour meeting with Rai, Chirag appeared visibly optimistic, suggesting a breakthrough had been achieved. Both leaders also spoke to the media and termed their conversation “very positive”.

“I know everyone is waiting for the announcement, and it will be made soon. Discussions are progressing positively and are now in the final stages,” Chirag told the reporters. “We want to discuss everything in advance so that there are no problems later. Where my Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stands, I don’t need to worry about my reputation,” he said.